Boost for Leeds United and Sheffield United's Championship title rivals as Burnley overturn red card
Egan-Riley and his manager Scott Parker were both sent off after the final whistle in the 1-1 draw.
Referee Gavin Ward sent Egan-Riley off for violent conduct after a clash with Will Lankshear of West Brom, who was yellow-carded. Parker was also dismissed for getting involved in the ensuing melee.
But Burnley have succeeded in overturning the defender's red card, and he will now be available to face Swansea City in south Wales on Friday, as well as games against Bristol City (home) and Coventry City (away) after the international break.
Egan-Riley has started 31 of Burnley's 37 Championship matches this season, coming off the bench in one other.
The Clarets are two points behind Sheffield United, who occupy the second of the automatic promotion spots. Leeds United are two points further ahead with nine games to play for all three teams.