Boost for Leeds United and Sheffield United's Championship title rivals as Burnley overturn red card

Burnley have dodged a three-match suspension for CJ Egan-Riley after the Football Association decided he was wrongly dismissed against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Egan-Riley and his manager Scott Parker were both sent off after the final whistle in the 1-1 draw.

Referee Gavin Ward sent Egan-Riley off for violent conduct after a clash with Will Lankshear of West Brom, who was yellow-carded. Parker was also dismissed for getting involved in the ensuing melee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Burnley have succeeded in overturning the defender's red card, and he will now be available to face Swansea City in south Wales on Friday, as well as games against Bristol City (home) and Coventry City (away) after the international break.

Egan-Riley has started 31 of Burnley's 37 Championship matches this season, coming off the bench in one other.