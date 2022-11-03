The Whites won 2-1 against Liverpool on Saturday night to lift themselves from 18th to 15th while the Cherries threw away a 2-0 lead as they succumbed 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur at the Vitality Stadium.

Leeds could welcome Luis Sinisterra back for the Premier League meeting after the Colombian missed the visit to Merseyside with a foot problem. Bournemouth are likely to be without at least three players for their visit to Elland Road.

Key defender Lloyd Kelly and goalkeeper Neto are likely to be ruled out. Goalkeeper Neto is expected to be out long-term after picking up an injury against West Ham at the end of last month.

Gary O’Neil revealed ahead of the fixture against Spurs: “It won’t be short term and it’ll be fairly long term, it won’t be a week or two. Neto bought a calmness and helped us steady the ship when we had some tough results, but as I said then, I’m delighted to have them both and I have full faith in Mark Travers.”

Kelly last featured in the Cherries’ win over Nottingham Forest on September 3 after the centre-back picked up an injury in training. Speaking on October 20, O’Neil was unable to put a timeframe on the injury.

He said: "I think Lloydy has still got a while to go. I don't know. Hopefully, we see him before the World Cup, but I don't know."

Bournemouth’s game against Leeds is their penultimate fixture before the Premier League is put on pause for the World Cup in Qatar.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Gary O’Neil, Interim Manager of AFC Bournemouth looks on prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium on October 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)