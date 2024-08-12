Brenden Aaronson's cameo sums up Leeds United's chaotic Championship relationship - final word on Portsmouth opener

EARLIER in the week, Brenden Aaronson proposed to his long-term partner, going down on one knee on Harrogate’s Stray.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In marked contrast, his union with Leeds United has been somewhat rocky.

A reconciliation of sorts with the Whites faithful arrived on Saturday by virtue of his relieving equaliser on his second ‘debut’ - the jeers among some when he entered the fray as a 72nd-minute substitute were replaced by cheers amid much relief in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A renewal of vows, en masse, might have occurred, had he scored the winner moments later.

Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson reacts after missing a late chance to win his side's opening-day Championship thriller against Portsmouth at Elland Road. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

It was one of those crazy days at Elland Road, in truth. The sort that Daniel Farke does not particularly like, but seasoned observers of Leeds history might just have a quiet word and venture that they are always lurking around the corner at any given time for no fathomable reason.

Leeds obliterated their opponents on the statistical count. A total of 22 efforts on goal, in contrast to Portsmouth’s five.

It was enough to win three games, let alone one. But only one number mattered - the final scoreline - or possibly two if you were in Farke’s shoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Leeds chief constantly preaches the importance of his side being ‘greedy’ in terms of their hunger for goals, he likes them to be stingy at the back.

Leeds conceded three goals and that was cause for dissatisfaction and just as a big a reason why they didn’t win. It was duly noted by Farke.

His side threatened to run up a cricket score in the opening salvos, hitting the bar three times in the opening six minutes in a very passable impersonation of events at Rotherham in November 2004 when Leeds did something similar.

After Wilfried Gnonto, Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev knocked on wood, the opener - with a huge air of inevitability - arrived when Pascal Struijk coolly converted from 12 yards after Connor Ogilvie felled Dan James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth - with just one fit and recognised centre half - had no option but to roll with the punches. Crucially, they didn’t go under and the performance of their leader and heartbeat in midfielder Marlon Pack was one of the significant reasons why.

The Pompey lad bleeds blue, red and white. Not as iconic as HMS Victory maybe, but his importance in their mission to consolidate their cherished status back in the Championship will be colossal. Fittingly, it was he who started the fightback.

Leeds were sloppy and he picked up the ball and had the wit to dispatch a glorious low angled pass which caught the hosts on the hop. Elias Sorensen, on debut, was in, but Ilian Meslier really should have done better to keep out his venomous shot, which possessed power but not necessarily direction.

In fairness, the hosts got back on message and the chance count continued to stack up. Unfortunately, their mask had slipped defensively. A second Pompey goal arrived before the interval and this time Meslier could do nothing about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unconvincing by his exceedingly high standards, Joe Rodon’s clearing header wasn’t the best and was poorly directed. Leeds clocked off, unfortunately

Callum Lang didn’t and his scorching drive from distance after seizing on the loose ball was close to unstoppable.

After pummelling Pompey, Leeds were behind at the break, incredulously. They did not panic.

The equaliser, courtesy of Willy Gnonto, who cut inside from the left and did what was necessary following a slaloming run inside, was not long in coming in front of the Gelderd End. All the world - including Pompey supporters - waited for the onslaught.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pressure was towards the visiting goal, for sure. That Portsmouth had something to cling onto was not insignificant and as every passing minute ticked by, their fortitude levels crept up.

And then, the mayhem. Jayden Bogle, better going forwards than backwards, got shirty with substitute Christian Saydee and Lang put Pompey in dreamland from the spot. Cue Aaronson and then there was more. Typical Leeds.

Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Gruev (Rothwell 71), Ampadu; James (Piroe 72), Rutter, Gnonto (Aaronson 72); Joseph (Bamford 79). Substitutes unused: Darlow, Byram, Gelhardt, Wober, Crew.

Portsmouth: Norris; Williams, Shaughnessy, Towler, Ogilvie; Pack, Dozzell (Moxon 75); Lane (Ritchie 83), Lang, Silvera (Devlin 45); Sorensen (Saydee 63). Substitutes unused: Archer, Swanson, Stevenson, Lowery, Whyte.