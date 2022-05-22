Brentford 1 Leeds United 2 - player ratings

The Whites needed help from elsewhere but with Burnley losing 2-1 to Newcastle United, their hard-fought victory kept them clear of relegation.

Illan Meslier – a couple of nervy moments early on, but made the saves he needed to 6

WINNING GOAL: Leeds United winger Jack Harrison

Robin Koch – struggled to keep Yoane Wissa under wraps 5

Diego Llorente – kept on his toes by Ivan Toney 6

Liam Cooper – surprisingly jittery at times 5

Junior Firpo – had almost as much difficulty with Bryan Mbeumo as Koch did with Wissa 5

Kalvin Phillips - still made the odd error, but was a calming influence in the fraught first half 8

Sam Greenwood – did a god job in a surprise position, deep in midfield 7

Raphinha – has been off the boil in the second half of the season but has upped his game when it mattered most 8

Rodrigo – a fleeting presence but he made some good runs from midfield 7

Jack Harrison – scored the winning goal 8

Joe Gelhardt - thought he had opened the scoring, but VAR spotted he was a fraction offside 7

Substitutes:

Pascal Struijk (for Gelhardt, 70) – brought on to stabilise things 5

Mateusz Klich (for Greenwood, 85) – gave Leeds some important oomph from midfield as he changed tack 6