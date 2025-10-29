Brian Deane says Elland Road and goals are key to Leeds United survival

Brian Deane says it will be tough for Leeds United to stay up this season, but good home form will give them a much better chance.

The last six teams promoted to the Premier League have all gone down in their first season but there are encouraging signs that Leeds – as well as Sunderland and Burnley – can buck that.

The Whites have eight points from their first six matches, five won at Elland Road.

It ought to have been seven, but for Eli Junior Kroupi's stoppage-time equaliser for Bournemouth on Saturday.

GOALSCORER: Brian Deane (left) was a regular name on the scoresheet at Leeds United (Image: Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Getty Images)

Leeds are unbeaten at home in the league since November. They host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime

“It's going to be very tough, but I think they're realistic enough to know this is how the season is going to be," said Deane, pictured, who scored 38 league goals in two spells between 1993 and 2005.

“I think it's going to be tough for any team that comes up and Leeds is no different.

“The spirit we've seen so far, they're going to need that in buckets – competing against teams, getting in people's faces. The beauty of that is when you're playing at Elland Road, that's the first prerequisite.

GRAT EXPECTATIONS: Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Image: Darren Staples / AFP)

“If they can at least make Elland Road a fortress and a place where people feel nervous about playing, not giving teams opportunity to settle, I think they can do quite well.”

Goals, the currency Deane used to trade in when he played for his hometown team, are a concern with Leeds having only added two free-transfer centre-forwards in Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to their squad this summer.

Given his Premier League pedigree, there is a lot of expectation on Calvert-Lewin who, like Deane, also played for Sheffield United.

Speaking exclusively to The Yorkshire Post via the top online casino site 32Red Deane said: “It's a tough one because you're talking about the Premier League.

“Last year, they were amazing. The likes of Dan James, Willy Gnonto, everybody was contributing.

“With (Joel) Piroe, Nmech and Dominic Calvert-Lewin they definitely have different options.

“One thing they have got is heart – they'll match anybody for workrate. Where perhaps they need is some of those half-chances to start going in.

“It isn't easy, you’ve got players waiting to settle and it's just about a new team. You probably need a couple of goals that come off somebody's thigh or hip or whatever!”

But he thinks the signing of injury-prone Calvert-Lewin was a gamble well worth taking.

“Absolutely,” he said. “He's a free transfer, he's scored goals in the Premier League. If they can keep him fit, then he's going to be a really good option for Leeds United.

“It's up to them and himself to see if he can stay injury-free, just to give (manager) Daniel Farke the option of having him.

“And they've got Nmecha who looks like he's a little bit more of a physical presence.