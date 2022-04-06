Brighouse Town defender Kayleigh Bamforth fires warning ahead of County Cup final against Leeds United

The County Cup concludes when Brighouse Town and Leeds United face off at the West Riding County Football Association on Thursday.

Both West Yorkshire teams played three games each to reach the final with the likes of Bradford City, Harrogate Town and Brayton Belles beaten along the way.

Town defender Kayleigh Bamforth has featured 27 times this season for the club, including in their three knockout games, scoring in a four-nil semi-final win against Altofts Ladies.

After the competition was halted for two seasons due to the pandemic, Bamforth said: “It was good to finally start our defence of the competition and we have had a good run to the final.

“We prepare for it like any other game, we will be focused and ready to perform on the day after putting in the work leading up to it.

“We have a clear understanding of our job roles, the tactics, our game plan, and our opponents.”

Ellie White celebrates with Brighouse Town top scorer Leah Embley. Pic: Ray Spencer.

The holders came from behind to beat Guiseley Vixens in the final in May 2019.

They are aiming for success again this season and Bamforth said winning this competition was a target they set for themselves at the start of the season, but they know nothing is given in a final.

Despite being in the league below Town, at the start of the campaign Leeds spent time recruiting quality players in their bid for success this year. Bamforth continued: “They will be disappointed with their season given the resources and access to facilities.

“At the end of the day, we are just little Brighouse and we will keep doing our best to compete with the bigger named clubs.

Kathryn Smith holds off a challenge during Leeds United's County Cup semi-final victory over Bradford City. Pic: LUFC.

“Leeds might try and play on the underdog tag, but that doesn't concern us at all, it's about who wants it more on the night."

The final will be held on Fleet Lane, Leeds on Thursday evening with a 7:30pm kick-off.

Tickets are priced at £4 for adults and £2 for concessions with no sales in advance of the match.

