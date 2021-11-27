Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Leeds United 0 - player ratings

Although the clean sheet was very welcome, it was far from a classic performance.
Illan Meslier – made a couple of important saves and was rewarded when Solly March's shot hit the post last on 7
Diego Llorente - started at right-back, but had a difficult game there and in the centre 5
Kalvin Phillips – started in defence but needed to be pushed into central midfield and came off at half-time - a tactical move, Marcelo Bielsa later revealed 6
Liam Cooper – a couple of handball appeals against him but they were never realistic 6
Junior Firpo – booked in the fifth minute and just could not cope with Tariq Lamptey 4
Stuart Dallas – helped quell the threat of Lamptey when he moved to left-back at half-time, but he was disappointing on the ball 6
Adam Forshaw – good midfield performance on a difficult day for his side 7
Raphinha – not his usual self on either the right or the left 6
Rodrigo – very ineffective in the hole, he looked like he needed substituting once Leeds had made all their changes 5
Jack Harrison – ineffective, like most of his team-mates 5
Dan James – the ball did not stick with him at all at centre-forward 5
Substitutes:
Jamie Shackleton (for Firpo, 46) – nearly punished for a poor backpass 5
Pascal Struijk (for Phillips, 46) – improved things in midfield 7
Tyler Roberts (for Harrison, 64) – three good chances fell to him, though he failed to take any 6
Not used: Klaesson, Cresswell, , McCarron, Jenkins, Klich, Gelhardt.