Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Leeds United 0 - player ratings

SOLID: Adam Forshaw performed well on a difficult day for his team

Although the clean sheet was very welcome, it was far from a classic performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Illan Meslier – made a couple of important saves and was rewarded when Solly March's shot hit the post last on 7

Diego Llorente - started at right-back, but had a difficult game there and in the centre 5

Kalvin Phillips – started in defence but needed to be pushed into central midfield and came off at half-time - a tactical move, Marcelo Bielsa later revealed 6

Liam Cooper – a couple of handball appeals against him but they were never realistic 6

Junior Firpo – booked in the fifth minute and just could not cope with Tariq Lamptey 4

Stuart Dallas – helped quell the threat of Lamptey when he moved to left-back at half-time, but he was disappointing on the ball 6

Adam Forshaw – good midfield performance on a difficult day for his side 7

Raphinha – not his usual self on either the right or the left 6

Rodrigo – very ineffective in the hole, he looked like he needed substituting once Leeds had made all their changes 5

Jack Harrison – ineffective, like most of his team-mates 5

Dan James – the ball did not stick with him at all at centre-forward 5

Substitutes:

Jamie Shackleton (for Firpo, 46) – nearly punished for a poor backpass 5

Pascal Struijk (for Phillips, 46) – improved things in midfield 7

Tyler Roberts (for Harrison, 64) – three good chances fell to him, though he failed to take any 6