Leeds United’s youngsters and especially a thriving forward are flying.

Leeds United’s youngsters completed a brilliant hat-trick with Friday night’s PL2 win against West Brom as a flying forward added yet again to his stellar recent goals spree.

United’s under-21s took on West Brom’s under-21s in York as Daniel Farke’s first team locked horns with Sunderland and goals from Luca Thomas and Rhys Chadwick gave the young Whites a 2-1 success.

Leeds approached the contest seeking a rapid treble of wins following last weekend’s brilliant 3-0 triumph at league hosts Tottenham Hotspur and a thrilling 4-3 triumph in midweek at National League Cup hosts Boston United.

Whites forward Thomas netted a brace in the midweek win at Boston, taking his recent tally to seven goals in five games having netted in every single outing so far this term.