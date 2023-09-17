Bring on Leeds United - Hull City manager Liam Rosenior ready for electric Yorkshire derby
Rosenior’s Hull welcome Leeds United to the MKM Stadium on Wednesday night in the Championship for an eagerly-anticipated Yorkshire derby.
The good times are coming back in East Yorkshire with a season-high crowd of 21,888 enjoying the Tigers’ competitive 1-1 draw with Coventry City on Friday night in a game which involved two teams playing on the front foot.
Playing the early game of the weekend slate allowed Rosenior the luxury of heading to South London on Sunday to get an early sight of Leeds United in their game with Millwall.
And he wants the crowd who made such a noise against Coventry to crank the noise up a notch against Leeds on Wednesday.
“The fans were brilliant (on Friday night),” said Rosenior.
"I said when I came back to this club as a manager I wanted it to feel like it did when I was a player when we had full houses every week and atmospheres like we did on Friday night.
“I’m sure it’s going to go up a notch against Leeds. I’m going to go down to Millwall on Sunday to watch them play, they’ve got some outstanding players and it’s going to be a really good game.”
The fact Hull have two days extra to prepare for the Yorkshire derby than Leeds do is sure to be mentioned in the build-up but as to whether that will benefit Hull, Rosenior said: "I’ll tell you after the game.
"They’ve got a very good squad and that’s why you have squads in the Championship.
"I’ll guarantee later in the season there’ll be a team that has a couple of days extra, that’s just the nature of the league.
"We need the squad, we need to be refreshed and recovered and we need some energy in our legs for Wednesday.”