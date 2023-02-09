Leeds United and Manchester United do battle for the second time in a week on Sunday when the Red Devils head across the Pennines to Elland Road for another mouthwatering Premier League clash.

The two old rivals drew 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, in a game rearranged from early September.

The rescheduling meant the two long-standing foes would meet in successive Premier League games, five days apart, having been starved of regular meetings during Leeds’s 16-year absence from the top flight.

The first Premier League meeting between the two happened during the Covid lockout, meaning fans had to wait another season to attend a fixture between the two at Elland Road, that one being a thrilling game played in the teeming rain last February.

Manchester United’s Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes scored twice in a 4-2 win for his team and is ready for another hostile welcome from the Leeds fans.

Whites fans made themselves heard that day and did so again throughout Wednesday’s Roses battle but Fernandes is undaunted by what lies in store.

“I’m not really worried, obviously,” said Fernandes after Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw in which Manchester United came from 2-0 down.

Leeds' Brenden Aaronson tackled by Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during Wednesday's 2-2 draw. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“With this team, the character that we have in this team, the passion, the desire, the togetherness we have, we’re not afraid to go anywhere to play against whatever opponent.

“I know that I will be in good hands with all of them.

“I know that this team will give, will fight back, will give all the best and will not be afraid to play whatever (we face) – the pitch, the stadium or the team.”