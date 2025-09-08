Bulgaria coach hoping decision on Leeds United midfielder does not backfire

Bulgaria coach Ilian Iliev has admitted he took a risk with Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev at the weekend.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iliev did not elaborate in the "problems" Gruev had playing for his country for the second time in a week, but it was enough to make it a gamble even to bring him on as a half-time substitute.

Gruev plays in Leeds' problem position, with Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka out with medial cruciate ligament injuries to their knees. No timescale has been put on either injury, both suffered in the opening week of the Premier League season, except to say that they were similar in nature.

Both players played on after suffering their injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Ampadu's absence, Gruev has taken on the role as the deepest player in what has been reshaped as a three-man midfield in the opening league matches of the campaign.

Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach, Leeds' other two fit senior midfielders, are not representing their countries this month.

Gruev played the whole of Bulgaria's 3-0 defeat to Spain on Thursday, and appears to have struggled with the turnaround on Sunday's game in Georgia.

"Before, there were four days between matches, now there are three days plus travel,” explained Iliev to Palms Sport. “Ilia Gruev had problems, it was questionable whether to start or come on as a substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PROBLEMS: Bulgaria' midfielder Ilia Gruev was not fully fit after playing against Spain last week (Image: NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images)

"He came on and coped, I hope there are no consequences from the fact that he played with problems.”

Gruev came on with his country 2-0 down and was unable to prevent another 3-0 defeat.

Changes to the calendar will mean one fewer international break next season, but the first one will be expanded to a potential four games in 16 days, as opposed to two windows of two in eight at present.