Burnley 0 Leeds United 0: Conservatism rules in low-octane encounter which suits Whites better

The fans who stayed in their seats at half-time had the right idea – at least when the T-shirt cannon came out they got to see some shots.

Sometimes when the big games come around, they can desperately disappoint.

That was certainly the case when Leeds United visited Burnley, where it took until the 89th minute for either goalkeeper to be forced into a save in a game played in driving Lancashire rain.

With another weekend chalked off on it is more or less as you were at the top of the Championship – better news for Leeds, who have eked another point out to double their lead than for Burnley.

This 0-0 draw was another game which left you aching for Leeds to be a bit bolder but if this season ends in Premier League promotion, manager Daniel Farke will have been vindicated. Only if, but with 29 games gone, the best squad in the Championship is on course, rather than cruising it.

With Sheffield United losing on Friday and Sunderland drawing on Saturday, the door was ajar for a winner to grasp some initiative, but there seemed a reluctance from either side but espeically hosts Burnley, to do so.

The Clarets were happy to let Leeds have more of the ball, who tried harder to win it but not nearly enough to do so.

The return of Ilia Gruev to the midfield for the first time since October pointed to the sort of Leeds conservatism which annoys Farke's critics but might be necessary to tighten up their away form. Either way, they still had more of the game than a Burnley side who have now drawn their last three home matches 0-0.

MIDFIELD DUO: Ilia Gruev (right) made his first start in midfield alongside Ao Tanaka (left)

Leeds were at their most dangerous when the ball went through in-form right-back Jayden Bogle.

But when Joel Piroe dropped off and fed him in, Piroe's shot was blocked when the ball came back.

Bogle had a shot himself in the seventh minute at the end of a good turn and run by Brenden Aaronson but he was off balance and way off target.

Daniel James scuffed a shot wide after bursting onto a Bogle pass. He also shot into a claret crowd from a cleared free-kick.

ON THE RUN: Burnley's Josh Cullen chases down Joel Piroe

But too often the lack of a cutting final pass stopped it getting that far.

At the other end, Zian Fhemming had a couple of headers wide, as well as a snapshot when he needed – and had – more time.

Nearly moments were all the second half could offer until really late on.

Joe Rodon and James played almost beautiful balls, but the centre-back's pass to Solomon was cut out by Connor Roberts and when the winger cut back and delivered am invitation of a cross, the recently-introduced Largie Ramazani could not clamber past his man to convert.

CROWDED OUT: Leeds United's Daniel James

That Bogle saw less of the ball did not help the spectacle and as he pulled his leg back to shoot in the 88th minute, Josh Cullen blocked. From the corner, James Trafford was forced to tip over the first and last shot on target, from James.

Mateo Joseph had a shot blocked too as the game tipped into stoppage time but the introduction of holding midfielder Josuha Guilavogui said something about Leeds' mindset.

And so it was, two sides with Premier League ambitions quietly settled for a point.

Burnley: Trafford; Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys; Brownhill (Mejbri 90), Cullen; Anthony, Laurent, Foster (Sarmiento 74); Flemming.

Unused substitutes: Worrall, Rodriguez, Egan, Pires, Koleosho, Hladky, Barnes.

Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram; Tanaka, Gruev (Guilavogui 90+2); James, Aaronson, Solomon (Ramazani 71); Piroe (Joseph 71).

Unused substitutes: Firpo, Rothwell, Darlow, Gnonto, Schmidt, Wober.