Burnley 0 Leeds United 4 - player ratings

Despite the margin of victory, there were good performances at both ends of the field, as reflected by Stuart Rayner's ratings.
Illan Meslier – even though Leeds dominated, he still had to make some important saves 7
Luke Ayling – almost caught out overplaying once but generally very solid 6
Diego Llorente – has really looked the part since getting up to full fitness 7
Pascal Struijk – justified his selection ahead of Liam Cooper 7
Stuart Dallas – his corners were not the best but still did a good jb, this week at right wing-back 6
Kalvin Phillips – lovely sweeping pass for Rodrigo's second goal 7
Ezgjan Alioski – involved in a few flashpoints 6
Raphinha– tried a few acrobatics but it was not quite his day 6
Mateusz Klich – a gorgeous goal to put Leeds in front 7
Jack Harrison – two assists and a clever goal 8
Patrick Bamford – has been substituted a lot lately and did not make the impact he would have wanted before making way 6.
Substitutes:
Rodrigo (for Bamford, 58) – the game is about entertainment, and he provided it in spades 8
Tyler Roberts (for Klich, 75) – N/A
Ian Poveda (for Raphinha, 81) – N/A.
Not used: Casilla, Cooper, Davis, Berardi, Jenkins, Shackleton.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click HERE to subscribe.