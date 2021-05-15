Burnley 0 Leeds United 4 - player ratings

Despite the margin of victory, there were good performances at both ends of the field, as reflected by Stuart Rayner's ratings.

Illan Meslier – even though Leeds dominated, he still had to make some important saves 7

Luke Ayling – almost caught out overplaying once but generally very solid 6

IMPRESSIVE: Jack Harrison scored and made both of Rodrigo's goals

Diego Llorente – has really looked the part since getting up to full fitness 7

Pascal Struijk – justified his selection ahead of Liam Cooper 7

Stuart Dallas – his corners were not the best but still did a good jb, this week at right wing-back 6

Kalvin Phillips – lovely sweeping pass for Rodrigo's second goal 7

Ezgjan Alioski – involved in a few flashpoints 6

Raphinha– tried a few acrobatics but it was not quite his day 6

Mateusz Klich – a gorgeous goal to put Leeds in front 7

Jack Harrison – two assists and a clever goal 8

Patrick Bamford – has been substituted a lot lately and did not make the impact he would have wanted before making way 6.

Substitutes:

Rodrigo (for Bamford, 58) – the game is about entertainment, and he provided it in spades 8

Tyler Roberts (for Klich, 75) – N/A

Ian Poveda (for Raphinha, 81) – N/A.

Not used: Casilla, Cooper, Davis, Berardi, Jenkins, Shackleton.