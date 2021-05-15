Burnley complain after Ezgjan Alioski is involved in incident during Leeds United's 4-0 win

There was a flashpoint between Leeds left wing-back Ezgjan Alioski and winger Dwight McNeil after 70 minutes, which saw the former make a gesture after a tackle by the latter.

Both managers were reluctant to comment about the incident, leaving the upcoming investigation to run its course.

The managers were called over to speak to referee Graham Scott and fourth official Anthony Taylor when the ball next went out of play, and Scott had a separate discussion with the two captains, and with Alioski.

NO COMMENT: Marcelo Bielsa preferred not to talk about the flashpoint

“One of our players made a report to the referee. The report will go into the FA" is as much as Burnley manager Sean Dyche was prepared to say.

"I would prefer the referee makes this public - I apologise (for not answering the question)," said his opposite number Marcelo Bielsa when asked about the incident.

Asked if he saw any gestures from Alioski to McNeil, Bielsa said: "If there was a gesture I didn't see it. Even if in front of me I saw a dispute, I didn't think it was too different to what usually happens."

McNeil was substituted immediately after the incident, but Dyche said it was unrelated, with Johan Gudmundsson already prepared to come on.

The incident overshadowed an excellent performance by Leeds, decorated with some wonderful goals.

Matheusz Klich's curling finish put them in front at the end of a first half where they were the better team without working their former goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell that hard.

Jack Harrison improvised brilliantly to double the lead by diverting a wayward Alioski shot, and substitute Rodrigo embellished the win with two wonderful finishes well created by his team-mates.

Bielsa also praised his defenders and goalkeeper Illan Meslier for their contribution to the win, with the Frenchman making some important and high-quality saves.

"The resolve of the central part of the back three (where Diego Llorente played between Luke Ayling and Pascal Struijk) was very important, and also the contribution of our goalkeeper," he said.