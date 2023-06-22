GRANT MCCANN and Neil Warnock will lock horns with two of their former clubs in the opening round of the Carabao Cup in the first full week in August.

McCann, appointed as Doncaster Rovers boss last month, makes his first return to Hull City after leaving the East Yorkshire outfit in early 2022.

The Northern Irishman famously left Rovers, first time around, in the summer of 2019 to head to the Tigers, who have managed for just over two-and-a-half years.

Meanwhile, Warnock’s Huddersfield Town will welcome former side Middlesbrough in the first round.

The Carabao Cup. Ten Yorkshire clubs will compete in the first round of the competition in 2023-24. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

The Terriers beat Boro 4-2 in a memorable Championship victory in the spring to kick-start their ‘Great Escape’ under Warnock, with the Teessiders losing key momentum in their quest for the top-two as a result.

The two sides also meet at league level later on in August on the 19th.

Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley have all been handed home draws, meaning that they will all start the 2023-24 season with back-to-back matches on home soil.

Leeds entertain Shrewsbury – with the Shropshire club first visiting Elland Road in a first-round contest in the same competition in August 2012, when they lost 4-0.

Wednesday, who start the EFL campaign at home to Southampton on August 4, play host to Stockport County.

Barnsley welcome Tranmere Rovers.

Other ties sees Bradford City make the short trip across the Pennines to Accrington Stanley, while Rotherham United host Morecambe, with the Shrimps having triumphed on their last two EFL Cup visits to the AESSEAL New York Stadium, including a memorable 5-4 win in August 2016.

Harrogate Town are at home to Carlisle United.

Ties involving Yorkshire clubs: Hull City v Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday v Stockport County, Leeds United v Shrewsbury Town, Rotherham United v Morecambe, Harrogate Town v Carlisle United, Accrington Stanley v Bradford City, Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers, Huddersfield Town v Middlesbrough.