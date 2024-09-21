Cardiff City v Leeds United: Daniel Farke calls for calm as 'the noise' continues to rumble

It is tin-hat time at Leeds United just as it is at Cardiff City right now, and whilst manager Daniel Farke is well used to it, others may not be.

Saturday could mark the end of the road for Erol Bulut as Cardiff manager. His side have only one point and one goal in this season's Championship. Lose at home to Leeds and predictions at the start of the week that his time was up might only have been a game out.

But pull off a win, as the Bluebirds have had a nasty habit of doing over the years (29 to Leeds' 19 in this fixture), and things will get ever more uncomfortable for Farke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Life at Elland Road is like that. What Farke affectionately calls a "crazy club" always has a "noise" around it. Blocking it out is necessary, but not easy.

The German does not think it fair to include last season when assessing his team's form but he does not get to chose. Since mid-March, the Whites have won five out of 17.

There are factors to consider. Patrick Bamford's injury at Middlesbrough on Easter Monday was damaging psychologically as well as physically, and Farke admitted on Thursday he felt some players had their eye off the ball in the run-in.

The summer did not go to plan, with more sales than expected and big players at that. A recent UEFA report found only three other clubs in Europe (Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester City) raised more in sales, which would not have been so bad had they spent more of it, and had all those bought arrived in time to be acclimatised by now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the reason critics look back into 2023-24 is because they argue the biggest problem is Farke – too conservative, formulaic and slow in his football and substitutions.

PATIENCE: Leeds United Manager Daniel Farke

Deadline-day signing Ao Tanaka looks like an attempt to change the midfield dynamic but judgements will not wait for him to bed in.

As he looked forward to Cardiff, Farke was – ironically – on the defensive, spouting statistics to show things are not as bad as they seem. But he also gave the impression of being at peace with the hullaballoo.

"I don't feel any pressure in these terms because I've followed this club for more or less for three decades and I've got the feeling it's what we are," he says. "After one bad result everyone is panicking because everyone is so crazy, passionate and emotional about this club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After every loss, everything is questioned – even after a draw.

CASE STUDY: Midfielder Ilia Gruev too time to make his mark at Leeds United

"I was fully aware once I signed this contract. If this would affect or surprise me or if I lost faith in what I was doing, I would be completely the wrong person in this chair."

But Rohl is a 47-year-old who has been a manager for 15 years.

Some of his signings have been at bigger clubs – Manor Solomon at Tottenham Hotspur, Largie Ramazani Manchester United (but barely the first team). Jayden Bogle has played in the Premier League for Sheffield United, Tanaka at a World Cup and in the Bundesliga.

Few, though, will have experienced this "noise".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UNDER PRESSURE: Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut

Mateo Joseph has been at Leeds two-and-a-half years, but has only carried the responsibility of first-team regular, where goals and assists are lauded more but misses scrutinised more, for a few weeks.

"We have many exciting young players with lots of potential but we have to be careful not to praise them that much because you have to deliver," argues Rohl.

"Before last season Archie Gray hadn't started one (senior) game but from the first one he looked unbelievably sharp because he's an exceptional talent. But sometimes you have to patient.

"The best example in our group is Ilia Gruev. He already had 60 Bundesliga games under his belt but you need to adapt to the physicality and the tempo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once he was involved, he's never really looked back. From January onwards he was probably our most consistent player.

"You have to guarantee to new signings who have not delivered at this level before that they will get the time and the backing.

"They have all the capability, all the backing and all our work but it's up to them to prove their quality."

With talk like this, it is no wonder opponents test Leeds’ patience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley, usually so possession-heavy, nicked a 1-0 win last week with only 28.7 per cent of the ball.

"It was a sign of our quality," argues Rohl. "I hope it will be the case 46 times this season.

"If we find good solutions we will be celebrated like against Hull and Sheffield (Wednesday), if we don't there will be a bit of criticism but our answer will never to be to give the opponent the ball and just park the bus. That's not us."