Centre-back is the Leeds United star in Wolverhampton Wanderers player ratings

Leeds United took maximum points from a pulsating game against relegation rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Whites came out 4-2 winners despite being under serious pressure at times in the second half.

Illan Meslier – made some important saves but did not cover himself in glory for Jonny's goal 6

Luke Ayling – had a torrid time defensively so it speaks well of his character that he scored an important goal 6

DEFENSIVE GIANT: Max Wober of Leeds United battles with Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez (right)

Robin Koch – steady at the back in a game that was anything but 7

Max Wober – a couple of vital moments defensively 8

Junior Firpo – Adama Traore came on and rang him ragged 5

Weston McKennie – did his best to make up for Tyler Adams' absence 6

Marc Roca – an improvement on recent performances but sloppy for Jonny's goal 6

Brenden Aaronson – his early-season form still eludes him 6

Jack Harrison – another goal and he was involved in Rasmus Kristensen's too 7

Willy Gnonto – it was surprising he was substituted having shown his quality 7

Patrick Bamford – worked hard, dropping back at times to win the ball in midfield 6

Substitutes:

Rasmus Kristensen (for Gnonto, 61) – robbed Jonny with his first touch, scored with his second 6

Rodrigo (for Bamford, 67) – assured finish 6

Pascal Struijk (for Firpo, 81) – steadied things down at left- back 6

Crysencio Summerville (for Aaronson, 81) – used the ball intelligently and hunted Traore down to help create Rodrigo's goal 7