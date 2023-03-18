Centre-back is the Leeds United star in Wolverhampton Wanderers player ratings

The Whites came out 4-2 winners despite being under serious pressure at times in the second half.
Illan Meslier – made some important saves but did not cover himself in glory for Jonny's goal 6
Luke Ayling – had a torrid time defensively so it speaks well of his character that he scored an important goal 6
Robin Koch – steady at the back in a game that was anything but 7
Max Wober – a couple of vital moments defensively 8
Junior Firpo – Adama Traore came on and rang him ragged 5
Weston McKennie – did his best to make up for Tyler Adams' absence 6
Marc Roca – an improvement on recent performances but sloppy for Jonny's goal 6
Brenden Aaronson – his early-season form still eludes him 6
Jack Harrison – another goal and he was involved in Rasmus Kristensen's too 7
Willy Gnonto – it was surprising he was substituted having shown his quality 7
Patrick Bamford – worked hard, dropping back at times to win the ball in midfield 6
Substitutes:
Rasmus Kristensen (for Gnonto, 61) – robbed Jonny with his first touch, scored with his second 6
Rodrigo (for Bamford, 67) – assured finish 6
Pascal Struijk (for Firpo, 81) – steadied things down at left- back 6
Crysencio Summerville (for Aaronson, 81) – used the ball intelligently and hunted Traore down to help create Rodrigo's goal 7
Not used: Cooper, Robles, Sinisterra, Rutter, Gray.