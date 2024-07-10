Championship club Leeds United provide an update on the ownership of Elland Road

LEEDS UNITED have confirmed that Elland Road is now wholly owned by the club once again.

Back in November 2004, United's former board - then led by Gerald Krasner - sold the stadium on a sale and lease back deal due to a major financial crisis engulfing the club.

It was sold for £8m to Manchester property developer Jacob Adler, with Leeds negotiating a 25-year lease.

In June 2017 - shortly after taking over - former owner Andrea Radrizzani reclaimed the deeds to Elland Road and purchased the ground via Greenfield Investment Pte Ltd, the firm which he used to secure his 100 per cent buy-out of United from Massimo Cellino.

Ownership of the stadium was then transferred, following the formation of a new company, to Elland Road Limited in December 2020 before United's current owners 49s Enterprises assumed full control of Leeds United Football Club Limited and Elland Road Limited in the summer of 2023.

In March, ownership of Elland Road Limited was transferred to Leeds United Football Club Limited and confirmation of the transaction ensures that Elland Road - the club's home since 1919 - is now back in full control of the club for the first time in just under two decades.

Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear commented: “Whilst this may seem like only a subtle change in corporate structure, I know that our supporters will understand its broader significance in signalling our ownership’s intent that Leeds United and Elland Road should always be inextricably bound.”

Elland Road’s redevelopment has become one of the key aspects of the 49ers Enterprises ownership, with chairman Paraag Marathe having made no secret of the board's desire to improve the stadium and increase capacity in due course, with investment capital already put aside to pay for the redevelopment.

Asked about ground expansion at the start of the summer, Marathe said: “We have already earmarked a certain amount of investment to make some (general) improvements at Elland Road, things that I know supporters have been asking for.

"And then (there's) the bigger greater development. We're still very much on the timeline and on the path to doing that.

"It's been reported that nothing is going to happen until we get to the Premier League. That's a little bit of a miss at least for this season.

"What I mean is, all of the make-ready work that we have to do for shovels in the ground, it really didn't matter this season if we're in the Championship or the Premier League, there's still work to be done that we're doing anyway.

"And I don't want to say work, I mean a significant investment, as well to line up the rights that you need to do to work with the City Council to get all the approvals, to do all of the drawings, all of those things before you put a shovel in the ground that whether we were in the Premier League or the Championship, we will be doing anyway.

"And so that money is earmarked, committed."

Last summer, it was also confirmed that Leeds City Council had re-listed Elland Road as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) following an application by Leeds United Supporters’ Trust.

The listing means that if the stadium and its land came up for sale, the local community would be given a chance to bid for it.