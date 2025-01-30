Championship coach fined for implying referee biased towards Leeds United at Elland Road

John Eustace has been fined £4,000 for implying the referee who awarded a penalty against Blackburn Rovers was biased towards opponents Leeds United.

Oliver Langford awarded Leeds an 88th-minute penalty when Mateo Joseph went down under a tackle from Dominic Hyam as the Championship promotion hopefuls met on New Year's Day.

Pascal Struijk converted it what looked like being the match-winner, only for Danny Batth to secure a 1-1 draw two minutes later.

Afterwards, Rovers coach Eustace was extremely critical of what he called "a really, really soft penalty."

Asked if he through the decision was correct, he added: “I certainly don’t think we would have got the penalty if it was at the other end. It’s a fantastic football club, 36,000 fans, the referee’s always under pressure to give a decision. Last minute at Elland Road, it’s kind of expected.”

When the Football Association alleged he had "acted in an improper manner during post-match interviews by making comments that imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official and/or are not in the best interests of the game."

Eustace pleased guilty, and after a hearing by an independent commission has been fined and warned as to his future conduct.

The commission decided against a touchline ban, noting his comments "are far from being the worst example of their type."