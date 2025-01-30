Championship coach fined for implying referee biased towards Leeds United at Elland Road
Oliver Langford awarded Leeds an 88th-minute penalty when Mateo Joseph went down under a tackle from Dominic Hyam as the Championship promotion hopefuls met on New Year's Day.
Pascal Struijk converted it what looked like being the match-winner, only for Danny Batth to secure a 1-1 draw two minutes later.
Afterwards, Rovers coach Eustace was extremely critical of what he called "a really, really soft penalty."
Asked if he through the decision was correct, he added: “I certainly don’t think we would have got the penalty if it was at the other end. It’s a fantastic football club, 36,000 fans, the referee’s always under pressure to give a decision. Last minute at Elland Road, it’s kind of expected.”
When the Football Association alleged he had "acted in an improper manner during post-match interviews by making comments that imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official and/or are not in the best interests of the game."
Eustace pleased guilty, and after a hearing by an independent commission has been fined and warned as to his future conduct.
The commission decided against a touchline ban, noting his comments "are far from being the worst example of their type."
The game was Langford's second at Elland Road this season. In the first, on the opening weekend of the Championship campagin he awarded Portsmouth a penalty in a 3-3 draw.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.