Championship duo Leeds United and Sheffield United aim to change narrative in final weeks of transfer window

THE main theme of Leeds United’s summer window may have centred on departures so far, but the last few laps have the potential to be somewhat different.

Following the headline exits of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville, Leeds are plotting some key inward activity, while their resolve to retain Wilfried Gnonto is also clear.

Release clauses were invoked in the marquee departures of the aforesaid duo, to Spurs and West Ham respectively, with news having also come to light that Leeds have rebuffed a significant £23m offer for Gnonto, pictured, from long-time suitors Everton.

All being well, Gnonto will be afforded the stage to become a major figure for United in 2024-25, should he wish to take up the challenge.

Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto arrives at Elland Road ahead of last weekend's friendly with Valencia. Picture: Simon Hulme.

For their part, Leeds have no current inclination to cash in on Gnonto, who threatened to hand in a transfer request last August before being talked out of it.

Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe remains a target with Leeds having held preliminary talks with the Canaries with a view to making a £7m opening offer.

The England Under-21 international is one of several players being looked at by Farke, keen to bring in a replacement for Summerville at the right price. Leeds – with money to spend following Summerville’s sale – also want to bring in some cover in full-back positions, with Wolves’ Hugo Bueno being one option while their interest in Cologne midfielder Dejan Ljubicic is ongoing.

Like Leeds, Sheffield United have work to do on the incoming front and made a breakthrough on Tuesday ahead of Friday night’s Championship opener at Preston after bringing in Leicester City defender Harry Souttar on loan.

A deal to bring in Chelsea’s Alfie Gilchrist could be signed off shortly at United, with Newcastle United bound Will Osula poised to be the next major departure.

Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has also been linked with a loan move to the Blades.

On the outgoing front, speculation has continued to surround the futures of Vini Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic throughout the close season, but manager Chris Wilder remains happy with the commitment shown by the pair amid unsettling times.

Wilder commented: “They've been first class. There's no downside to working hard and being part of the group.

“They're playing as if they're going to be here at the start of the season.

“We had a talk because there was a lot of talk at the back end of last season and they've come back in good nick.

“Vini's been outstanding in pre-season, Anel had that unfortunate incident back in Sheffield, but he got a game under his belt at Rotherham and got another 90 minutes at Huddersfield with a last-ditch tackle. I'm not looking at that thinking, 'That boy doesn't want to be here.'

“If he doesn't end up being here, he doesn't, But as we're working at the moment, this is the group.