Southampton have announced the departure of manager Ralph Hasenhüttl as the Austrian becomes the fifth managerial casualty in the Premier League this season.
The Saints lost for the eighth time in 14 league games on Sunday as they were beaten 4-1 by Newcastle United on home soil to leave them in the relegation zone.
A club statement confirmed: “Hasenhüttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.“However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change. Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.
“First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of the side on an interim basis for our game on Wednesday night. The club will be announcing a permanent replacement in due course.”
Southampton, who played Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, have moved quickly to replace Hasenhuttl and have been given permission by Luton Town to speak to their manager Nathan Jones.
Luton travel to Stoke City on Tuesday before welcoming Rotherham United to Kenilworth Road on Saturday. Jones has been permitted to hold discussions with the Premier League club after the fixture against Stoke.
A statement from the Hatters read: “Luton Town Football Club can confirm that permission has been granted to Southampton to speak to Nathan Jones about their managerial vacancy following the Hatters’ match at Stoke City.
“We would like to place on record that the Premier League club have approached the board in the correct manner, for which we are grateful, and that the whole situation is extremely amicable with Southampton and with Nathan.
“We would also like to urge all supporters travelling to Stoke to show him and the team your support on what we hope will be yet another memorable away day. As a club we will not be making any further comment until the process is complete.”