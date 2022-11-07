The Saints lost for the eighth time in 14 league games on Sunday as they were beaten 4-1 by Newcastle United on home soil to leave them in the relegation zone.

A club statement confirmed: “Hasenhüttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.“However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change. Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.

“First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of the side on an interim basis for our game on Wednesday night. The club will be announcing a permanent replacement in due course.”

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Newcastle United at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Southampton, who played Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, have moved quickly to replace Hasenhuttl and have been given permission by Luton Town to speak to their manager Nathan Jones.

Luton travel to Stoke City on Tuesday before welcoming Rotherham United to Kenilworth Road on Saturday. Jones has been permitted to hold discussions with the Premier League club after the fixture against Stoke.

A statement from the Hatters read: “Luton Town Football Club can confirm that permission has been granted to Southampton to speak to Nathan Jones about their managerial vacancy following the Hatters’ match at Stoke City.

“We would like to place on record that the Premier League club have approached the board in the correct manner, for which we are grateful, and that the whole situation is extremely amicable with Southampton and with Nathan.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Nathan Jones, manager of Luton Town applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Luton Town at Vicarage Road on October 23, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)