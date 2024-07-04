Championship side Sheffield United complete signing of Leeds United player to secure first addition of summer window
The 24-year-old had turned down a new deal at his boyhood club – with his existing deal expiring at the end of June - and after undergoing a medical earlier this week, he has now been officially announced as a Blades player - becoming the club's first new arrival of the summer window.
Transfer business had been stymied by the ongoing takeover imbroglio at Bramall Lane, with Shackleton’s signing being a welcome development. He has signed a three-year contract.
Shackleton, who joined Leeds as a youngster, found opportunities hard to come by under Daniel Farke last term and the prospect of regular game-time with the Blades, who are starting out on a major rebuild following the departure of a number of established players, has enticed him down the M1.
Shackleton, who spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Millwall, made just 11 Championship appearances in the last campaign for Leeds and most arrived early on.
In total, the Hemsworth-born player, who first came to Leeds at the age of nine and made his debut against Derby County in August 2018, featured 94 times for the club.
Leeds are still awaiting contact from Liam Cooper and Cody Drameh, who - like Shackleton – are now officially free agents after their deals expired at the end of June.
