Could Crysencio Summerville follow up his Anfield heroics? Leeds ratings v Bournemouth
HERE are the Leeds United ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Premier League home game against Bournemouth at Elland Road
Meslier: Made a huge block to deny Lerma to keep Leeds in game in first half. Could not be blamed at all for any of goals. Exposed. 6
Kristensen: Caught out badly for the second and third and did not cover himself in glory for the first. Very poor defensively. 3
Koch: Had an appalling first half in particular. 3
Cooper: Could not impose the leadership or defensive order that Leeds craved in first hour. Part-redemption by way of an equaliser. 5
Struijk: Had difficulties down his side in an extremely dodgy defensive performance collectively. 5
Adams: Polar opposite to the game at Anfield for fair chunks. Better in second half. 6
Roca: Looked totally as Bournemouth had the bite and energy. 3
Harrison: Had a wholly forgettable opening 45. Hooked at the break. 4
Aaronson: Played a part in the penalty and buzzed about with typical energy and vim. 7
Summerville: Provided some encore to win it for Leeds. 7
Rodrigo: Looked the one Leeds player in the first half, alongside with Aaronson and Meslier, who seemed to know what he was doing. 6
Substitutes: Gnonto (Harrison 45) 7. Set up the winner on his Elland Road bow. Fantastic. 8
Greenwood (Roca 54). Gave Leeds hope with a brilliant curler and the supplied the corner for the leveller. 8
Gelhardt (Rodrigo 81), 6.
Ayling (Aaronson 86).
Not used: Klaesson, Firpo, Llorente, Klich, Joseph.