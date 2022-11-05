Could Crysencio Summerville follow up his Anfield heroics? Leeds ratings v Bournemouth

Meslier: Made a huge block to deny Lerma to keep Leeds in game in first half. Could not be blamed at all for any of goals. Exposed. 6

Kristensen: Caught out badly for the second and third and did not cover himself in glory for the first. Very poor defensively. 3

Koch: Had an appalling first half in particular. 3

Leeds' celebrate after Liam Cooper's equaliser. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Cooper: Could not impose the leadership or defensive order that Leeds craved in first hour. Part-redemption by way of an equaliser. 5

Struijk: Had difficulties down his side in an extremely dodgy defensive performance collectively. 5

Adams: Polar opposite to the game at Anfield for fair chunks. Better in second half. 6

Roca: Looked totally as Bournemouth had the bite and energy. 3

Harrison: Had a wholly forgettable opening 45. Hooked at the break. 4

Aaronson: Played a part in the penalty and buzzed about with typical energy and vim. 7

Summerville: Provided some encore to win it for Leeds. 7

Rodrigo: Looked the one Leeds player in the first half, alongside with Aaronson and Meslier, who seemed to know what he was doing. 6

Substitutes: Gnonto (Harrison 45) 7. Set up the winner on his Elland Road bow. Fantastic. 8

Greenwood (Roca 54). Gave Leeds hope with a brilliant curler and the supplied the corner for the leveller. 8

Gelhardt (Rodrigo 81), 6.

Ayling (Aaronson 86).

