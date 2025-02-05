LADY Godiva once riding through the streets of Coventry naked may be a bit of a myth, but the prospect of at least one Yorkshire club returning to the Premier League is very real and not far-fetched in the here and now.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quite the opposite in fact.

For Leeds United, should the February programme be negotiated successfully - with top-two rivals Sheffield United and Sunderland on the horizon - then a ticket back to the big time will surely move significantly closer.

For Daniel Farke, there was no looking ahead, there never is. First things first and his caution ahead of this encounter with in-form Coventry City was more than just a case of saying the right things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard after the Sky Bet Championship match at Coventry Building Society Arena. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

The prospect of the Sky Blues, sorry Frank Lampard’s Sky Blues, also having a chance of promotion in 2024-25 - unlikely not so long back - was also not the stuff of fiction on the back of four successive wins before this contest.

Nothing fiction about Leeds here on a night when they moved five points clear at the summit and extended their unbeaten sequence to a serious 14 games. They look the real deal.

A sign of both sides' health was that while other rivals sanctioned a number of deals, they decided less was more.

Coventry completed one deal, one-time-Leeds midfielder Matt Grimes, while Leeds did not seek the need for an. On this display, once again, they do not look to have any particular weakness.

Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto (left) and Coventry City's Jay Dasilva battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Coventry Building Society Arena. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

A sticky looking game was ticked with elan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A masterful first half yielded goals from two of their recent gun players in Joel Piroe and Jayden Bogle and the game was managed well after that, even if they should have scored more. But Daniel Farke would have taken this result all day long. Another clean sheet.

“Let’s get down to business” was a song aired ahead of kick-off and Leeds did that to the letter.

They carried on from where they left off against Cardiff and took their goals tally to seven in 72 minutes by the time that Bogle put them 2-0 up after 26 minutes and their performance in the first period was masterful for large swathes.

Leeds fluidity, movement up top and close passing really hurt an opponent again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one criticism was that the game was not put to bed when it should have really been.

Coventry were comprehensively second-best and created their own problems, trying to out-football Leeds who had all the answers. It was they who had the wit, poise, sharpness and skills in tight areas.

Recalled to the starting line-up, Illia Gruev ran the midfield in tandem with Ao Tanaka. Bogle and Junior Firpo caused problems bombing forward, while Manor Solomon and Dan James also had a feast, as did Piroe, who got things underway in deadly fashion.

Ellis Sims’ heavy touch near the centre circle put the hosts in bother and Solomon found space and flicked the ball nicely into the path of Piroe, whose finish was crisp, instant and unstoppable and emblematic of a forward with confidence coursing through his veins after he got between ex-Barnsley defenders Bobby Thomas and Liam Kitching, who started his career at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cover’s defence was fitful throughout the first half and it got worse.

A throw-in on their left should have been dealt with, but Bogle waltzed clear and showed terrific enterprise before driving towards goal. His touch went through the legs of Thomas, but it looked like a heavy one with Dovin favourite to gather.

Instead, he coughed the ball up inexplicably and Bogle said ‘thank you very much’ and tucked away his fourth of the campaign - a gift.

Coventry’s backline was soon all at sea again and James had the chance to lob over the stranded Dovin and surely seal the deal, but his effort was tame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James then got away down the right before the break, but with a sight of goal, he elected to try and find Solomon and flustered Coventry relievingly before Piroe fired over from a tight angle.

The hosts, who replaced Brandon Thomas-Asante with Tatsuhiro Sakamoto at the interval, were entitled to be pleased to be still in the game, scoreline wise, on the resumption.

James fired into the side-netting early in the second period as Leeds ensured the first-half narrative of dominance was not for changing. Neither was Coventry’s defensive dithering.

The hosts needed something to lift the home punters. Some mini-pressure did come, but not the big chance they craved until the first work arrived for Illan Meslier, who did it well to keep out Simms header before Leeds went straight up the other end with Dovin putting out an arm to block Solomon’s drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grimes entered the fray, to cheers from three sides and jeers from another.

Coventry were better on the restart, but Leeds are also a side who are pretty decent at holding what they have.

Solomon tested Dovin before he set up Piroe for a gimme. His causal flick, straight at Dovin, instead of the beckoning net, was probably one thing that may have angered Farke on the night – reinforced when sub Largie Ramazani failed to convert when sent clear.

Leeds fans were happy enough, indulging in a bi of song and sport at the expense of Lampard. A sure sign things were going well. Which they certainly are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas hit the bar late on, but no consolation for Coventry, who were well beaten.

A Leeds ‘goal’ was disallowed at the death, but no matter.

Coventry City: Dovin; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching; Van Ewijk, Torp (Eccles 78), Allen (Grimes 62), Rudoni (Raphael 84), Bidwell (Dasilva 78); Thomas-Asante (Sakamoto 46), Simms. Substitutes unused: Collins, Binks, Bassette, Burroughs.

Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Tanaka (Guilavogui 91), Gruev; James (Gnonto 86), Aaronson (Struijk 86), Solomon (Ramazani 78); Piroe (Joseph 86). Substitutes unused: Darlow, Byram, Wober, Rothwell.

Referee: D Whitestone (Northants).