Crystal Palace 0 Leeds United 0 - player ratings

Their football in possession was generally pretty poor but they kept a clean sheet against a potent attacking side and are now five games unbeaten so whilst it would be wrong to go overboard about the result, it cannot be ignored either.

Illan Meslier – had to work for his clean sheet, including an instinctive stop from Wilfried Zaha with his right foot 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SAVES: Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier

Leeds United

Luke Ayling – dished out some heavy treatment to the tricky Zaha, but produced a brilliant second-half tackle to nick the ball from Conor Gallagher 6

Diego Llorente – a couple of vital defensive contributions early on 8

Liam Cooper – one vital interception 7

Stuart Dallas – Leeds were vulnerable down his side, especially early on 6

Kalvin Phillips – Leeds need more of his quality on the ball in the longer-term but this was his first start since December and just making it to the final whistle was important 6

Mateusz Klich – his main contribution was a feud with Wilfried Zaha before coming off at half-time 5

Rodrigo – unable to bring his quality to bear on the game either as a No 10 or a nine, and was substituted in the search for a winner 6

Jack Harrison – Leeds did not have many attacking moments but Harrison played his part in quite a few of them 6

Dan James – hard to be too critical of a player working so hard in a position which does not come naturally to him, but he is not a lone centre-forward 6

Substitutes:

Robin Koch (for Klich, 46) – added a bit more stability in midfield 5

Sam Greenwood (for James, 59) – unfortunately Leeds did not get the ball down his end often enough for a repeat of his Watford cameo 5

Joe Gelhardt (for Rodrigo, 74) – got to play up front with his close friend for the first of what will surely be many times in Leeds's first team, but again there was a limit to what he could be expected to do 5