Crystal Palace suffer significant injury blow ahead of trip to Leeds United

Defender Joachim Andersen was forced to miss Palace's 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa as the Eagles saw their seven-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Patrick Viera has confirmed that the Danish defender will not be fit in time for tomorrow's trip to Elland Road.

INJURY BLOW: For Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen. Picture: Getty Images.

Palace do have some positive news on the injury front, however, after Eberechi Eze came off the bench with an hour gone against Villa.

The attacking midfielder had not played since mid-May after suffering an Achilles injury before the end of last season.