Crystal Palace suffer significant injury blow ahead of trip to Leeds United

Crystal Palace have been dealt a significant injury blow ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash against Leeds United.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 29th November 2021, 1:46 pm
Updated Monday, 29th November 2021, 2:41 pm

Defender Joachim Andersen was forced to miss Palace's 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa as the Eagles saw their seven-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Manager Patrick Viera has confirmed that the Danish defender will not be fit in time for tomorrow's trip to Elland Road.

INJURY BLOW: For Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen. Picture: Getty Images.

Palace do have some positive news on the injury front, however, after Eberechi Eze came off the bench with an hour gone against Villa.

The attacking midfielder had not played since mid-May after suffering an Achilles injury before the end of last season.

Palace will be without vice-captain James McArthur because of a hamstring problem.

