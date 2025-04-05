Daniel Farke admits he should have dropped Illan Meslier earlier as Yorkshire's Championship chasers show their hands
But for very different reasons, Daniel Farke and Chris Wilder have shown their hands ahead of this weekend's matches.
For Wilder, it is simply acknowledging what everyone knew – that after goals in his last two matches, striker Rhian Brewster is in too good form to leave out at Oxford United on Saturday.
Farke bowed to the inevitable, making a decision on Illan Meslier he admitted was overdue.
The Leeds manager got his decision out in the open on Thursday so that Meslier and Karl Darlow can get their heads around the fact that the latter will be in goal at Luton Town.
It is a decision that has been brewing for some time. Many wanted Meslier dropped after his errors saw Leeds draw 3-3 at Hull City in January, and Farke admits the staunch faith he has shown since may have been misguided.
"Illan will suffer for one or two days but it's important when the gameday comes he's upbeat and he's there to help," said Farke.
"When there is clarity, I think it's always beneficial for the players. Sadly it's not a guarantee that we have a perfect weekend but if I had to take the decision again, I would have taken it a bit earlier in this big topic only."
Brewster and Tyrese Campbell will lead the Blades line in Oxford, though others will come into the equation as the run-in goes on.
"Rhian and Ty know they're going to play, really," said Wilder. "I think everybody would expect them two to go again.
"It might be a bit different when we go with a three-game week.
"Managing minutes is key but Rhian and Ty are linking very well and the biggest thing is their assists of goals is top-drawer."
The Blades are boosted by the return from injury of Vinicius Souza and Jamie Shackleton, with others to come.
"Vini trained all week," revealed Wilder of the midfielder who missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.
"He was close to being involved last Friday but as I've said a couple of times regarding players, there are times to take chances and risks and times to be a little more sensible. "But to have Vini back is a massive boost, and we have Jamie Shackleton back too. Tom Davies will be back for Plymouth (on April 12), and Harry Clarke for Millwall (April 8)/Plymouth as well."