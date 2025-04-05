Daniel Farke admits he should have dropped Illan Meslier earlier as Yorkshire's Championship chasers show their hands

GETTING team news out of managers in pre-match press conferences can be difficult at the best of times, even harder when the stakes are as high as for Leeds United and Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But for very different reasons, Daniel Farke and Chris Wilder have shown their hands ahead of this weekend's matches.

For Wilder, it is simply acknowledging what everyone knew – that after goals in his last two matches, striker Rhian Brewster is in too good form to leave out at Oxford United on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke bowed to the inevitable, making a decision on Illan Meslier he admitted was overdue.

The Leeds manager got his decision out in the open on Thursday so that Meslier and Karl Darlow can get their heads around the fact that the latter will be in goal at Luton Town.

It is a decision that has been brewing for some time. Many wanted Meslier dropped after his errors saw Leeds draw 3-3 at Hull City in January, and Farke admits the staunch faith he has shown since may have been misguided.

"Illan will suffer for one or two days but it's important when the gameday comes he's upbeat and he's there to help," said Farke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When there is clarity, I think it's always beneficial for the players. Sadly it's not a guarantee that we have a perfect weekend but if I had to take the decision again, I would have taken it a bit earlier in this big topic only."

DROPPED: Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier (Image:: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Brewster and Tyrese Campbell will lead the Blades line in Oxford, though others will come into the equation as the run-in goes on.

"Rhian and Ty know they're going to play, really," said Wilder. "I think everybody would expect them two to go again.

"It might be a bit different when we go with a three-game week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Managing minutes is key but Rhian and Ty are linking very well and the biggest thing is their assists of goals is top-drawer."

ON FORM: Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United (Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The Blades are boosted by the return from injury of Vinicius Souza and Jamie Shackleton, with others to come.

"Vini trained all week," revealed Wilder of the midfielder who missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.