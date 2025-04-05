Daniel Farke stressed the importance of a "good point" as Leeds United lost ground in the Championship promotion race.

The Whites fell out of the top two with six matches to play as they dropped points for the fifth time in half a dozen games whilst Burnley were winning at Coventry City.

Leeds had to be content with a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Luton Town in a game of few chances, although Manor Solomon missed what his manager Farke called a "golden" one in the 83rd minute.

Farke spoke before the game about having more than enough calmness for the whole of Yorkshire and he made sure he exuded that in his post-match press conference.

"Don't under-estimate the point, it's a good point for us and I'm happy how we handled all the situations today," he said. "It's definitely a point gained.

"We knew it would always be a difficult game because let's be honest, Luton played (in the) Premier League last season, not with the worst points tally. Many of the players played Premier League last season.

"Of course they are under-performing in terms of where they want to be in the Championship but you got the feeling in recent weeks they have realised they have to stick together, to fight to survive in this league. They are on the up with impressive performances, especially in the home games.

"It's always a difficult game here because the pitch, let's say it's not the easiest one. There is no stadium where the ball is so little in play because every throw-in and corner lasts three minutes, so it's difficult to be free-flowing.

"The first thing you have to do is to dig in, to be ready for the physicality. We were from the first moment.

"It was annoying we gave the ball away for their only counter-attack more or less in the game and they used it to go into the lead (through Isaiah Jones).

"It's always difficult afterwards. I liked the reaction of my lads because we didn't get nervous, we stayed cool, we equalised with a great finish from Daniel James and then you have to make sure you don't allow any more chances. We didn't do this, we handled all the long throw-ins, all their physicality, all the long balls, all the wide-area free-kicks and crosses really well.

"There was perhaps one half-chance in the second half and Karl Darlow makes a decent save but apart from this we didn't allow them anything.

"When they don't take much risk it's so difficult to create, to be a but patient.

"We created pressure in the second half, Patrick (Bamford, a second-half substitute) had two or three half-chances, Isaac Schmidt was not too far away and then the golden chance (for Solomon).

"This should be a goal. If you don't use it, you have to live just with one point."

As well as Mateo Joseph, who was ill, Leeds will be without midfielder Joe Rothwell for at least three weeks with a calf injury. The regular season has four weeks left.

Centre-back Pascal Struijk limped down the tunnel in a protective boot after being substituted late in the game.

On Rothwell, Farke revealed: "He will be out at least we expect for the next three weeks. It means he will probably miss the next four games, definitely the next three.

"We'll try everything but it's a calf injury and I'm not confident at all.

"With Pascal, the striker hit him on his foot and it got more and more painful as the game went on. He could hardly step on this foot but it's a bit early to judge how soon we will have him back. We have to wait."

Goalkeeper Darlow played Championship football for the first time since December 2023, and Farke was pleased with how he performed in place of the dropped Illan Meslier.

Farke called the Wales international "solid.

"To be honest, he was not involved in too many scenes but I Iiked his experience and his body language, he calmed everyone down.

"Even in the crosses and throw-ins he was not involved so much but for one of the crosses he looked really reliable and he had one save to make in the second half that of course a player of his calibre should but he was concentrated.