Daniel Farke confident Dan James and co will move on quickly from Wales disappointment as Leeds United push for Premier League promotion
When he spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon, Farke’s internationals were reporting to Thorp Arch in dribs and drabs, some having phoned ahead to warn of problems with a Good Friday game at Watford in mind.
Three players have undergone surgery since Leeds last played, with Pascal Struijk and Darko Gyabi's seasons over but Georginio Rutter not out of contention to play at Vicarage Road.
Connor Roberts limped off during Wales' Euro 2024 play-off against Poland, and Farke name-checked Ilia Gruev and Willy Gnonto as having picked up problems.
Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Dan James were part of the Wales team who will miss this summer's European Championship after a penalty shoot-out in which the latter missed the decisive kick.
Farke is not overly concerned about mental scarring, and at the time had not spoken to the quartet.
"If you suffer such a disappointment you want to be a bit alone," he reasoned.
"They're experienced lads, they don't need too many positive words from my side. We'll speak a bit about the situation but I also want them right now to focus pretty quickly on Leeds United.
"We have a lot to fight for and perhaps a reason to celebrate a bit at the end of the season and they should take motivation from this to put this into more energy for their club.
"They know sometimes the sun is shining in sport and sometimes you suffer difficult days when the wind is in your face.
"It's sport. Sometimes defeat also belongs to the sport.
"I'm pretty sure they will pretty quickly draw a line under it and keep going for Leeds United."
Injuries are a bigger concern, with Farke waiting on a number of assessments before he can really think about his team to face caretaker manager Tom Cleverley’s Hornets.
Leeds are top of the Championship, but Leicester City and Ipswich Town will have the chance to overtake them by winning matches which kick off earlier in the day.
"There are a few concerns," admitted Farke. "Georginio Rutter is one of the concerns because he is on a good path, he joined us on Wednesday in parts of team training but was not able to have a full session with the team. But there are still 48 hours so I'm carefully optimistic that he will be available to be in the squad.
"Connor Roberts limped off so we're waiting to assess him.
"I hope it's not too bad but let's be honest, if you limp out of a game you're not normally available two days later. It seems to be a muscle injury.
"The same for Willy Gnonto (who played for Italy Under-21s in a European Championship qualifier at home to Turkey) because he reported some problems with his hamstring after his game.
"Ilia Gruev reported problems with his ankle ligament after the Bulgaria game (in Azerbaijan). Again, we have to wait for the assessment."
The fortnight between Leeds matches was identified as make-or-break for defender Struijk's season and unfortunately it was the latter.
"He had surgery last Monday," confirmed Farke. "It was pretty long and complicated – more than two-and-a-half hours – but it went well.
"On Wednesday he started his first steps in the rehab process.
"He will definitely miss out for the whole season and will be back for pre-season in the summer."
Gyabi could not play again for Leeds this season anyway having been loaned to Plymouth Argyle but his groin surgery is a blow to the Pilgrims' hopes of holding off Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town in the Championship relegation battle.
