Leeds United injury update: Long list of uncertainties as key player's season is over

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

The Whites are at Watford on Good Friday evening, and host play-off-chasing Hull City on Monday evening.

Struijk is certainly ruled out after being sent for the hernia surgery Leeds had hoped to avoid, but there are a number of fresh injury concerns from the March internationals.

Georginio Rutter also had minor surgery in the break, but his chances of featuring at Vicarage Road seem better than some.

"There are a few concerns," admitted Farke. "Georginio Rutter is one of the concerns because he is on a good path, he joined us today (Wednesday) in parts of team training but was not able to have a full session with the team. But there are still 48 hours so I'm carefully optimistic that he will be available to be in the squad, and perhaps also available for some minutes.

"Conor Roberts limped off (playing in Wales' European Championship play-off at home to Poland) so we're waiting to return so we can assess him.

"I hope it's not too bad but let's be honest, if you limp out of a game you're not normally available two days later. It seems to be a muscle injury but we haven't assessed him (yet).

"The same for Willy Gnonto because he reported some problems with his hamstring after his game. We have to wait for the assessment.

"Ilia Gruev reported problems with his ankle ligament after the Bulgaria game. We have to wait for the assessment."

A further concern is that Dominican Republic left-back Junior Firpo is not expected back from their game in Peru until the early hours of Friday. Sam Byram should be fit if required.

Farke had said before the international break that it would be decisive in deciding whether centre-back Struijk could play again this season and the news was not good.

"He had surgery last Monday," confirmed Farke. "It was pretty long and complicated surgery – more than two-and-a-half hours – but it went well.

"Today he started his first steps in the rehab process so he will definitely miss out for the whole season and will be back for pre-season in the summer."

Farke will also have to assess the mood of his Wales players, particularly Dan James, who missed the crucial penalty in the shoot-out which saw his country miss out on this summer's European Championship.

"If you suffer such a disappointment you want to be a bit alone," said Farke, who was speaking as they arrived back at Thorp Arch.

"They're experienced lads, they don't need too many positive words."

Midfielder Darko Gyabi’s season has also been ended by groin surgery. The 20-year-old had been on loan at Plymouth Argyle for the second half of this season, and made nine Championship starts for them.