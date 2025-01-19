Daniel Farke delighted by Leeds United's return to 'normal' against Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship after scoring three times at home to Sheffield Wednesday, but it was a return to defensive "normality" which most pleased their manager, Daniel Farke.

Manor Solomon scored inside three minutes but it was not until the 88th that Largie Ramazani put the result beyond doubt. Ao Tanaka's stoppage-time backheeled finish was the cherry on the top.

In between Solomon and Ramazani's goals, there was little to choose between the Yorkshire rivals, and Farke was pleased his side shut the Owls out after conceding three goals at Hull City in their last league game, a 3-3 draw in East Yorkshire.

"I'm pretty happy," said Farke. "We expected a tight game, it's a good side, Sheffield. It's a brave side who plays with intensity.

"They have good players and a good manager so we expected a tight, complicated game.

"But I think there's also no doubt it's a well-deserved win because we returned back to our best defensive behaviour and didn't allow them to have chances, nothing at all.

"They had five or six corners and wide free-kicks and I was pleased we were so switched on to not allow them to score out of these situations or create a lot out of this. You always have to be switched on.

"It was the other way around, we scored from a corner kick, we scored at the right moment and created many entrances into the box and many good shooting positions.

HAPPY: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"Their goalkeeper (James Beadle) made many good saves.

"When you score the second goal late in the game it's always a tight game because a brave side like them can always score out of a deflected strike or a second-phase set piece.

"We had to be switched on and it was a great relief to score through Largie's emphatic strike.

"It was a pretty mature performance."

Illan Meslier returned to the side having sat out last week's FA Cup win over Harrogate Town. Meslier had one of his poorest games against Hull, although Farke insisted the cup change was pre-determined.

Meslier played his part in a solid performance by a defensive unit missing the injured Pascal Struijk.

"It was important to return back to our best behaviour defensive-wise, it was our normal behaviour," he said. "It was the 15th clean sheet during the season so this is our normal standard, I expect us to defend that well.

"We were perhaps two per cent less concentrated in the last games individually. We returned back to our top level.

"It was nothing that surprised me. When you concede three goals the focus is always on defensive behaviour, it was the topic on the training pitch this week.

"I was also convinced if we showed our normal performance it would look like this and Illan has not too much to do. He had one really good save he had to make."