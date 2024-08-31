Daniel Farke hails Leeds United's 'perfect' home win but insists - don't call us Championship favourites

Daniel Farke watched his Leeds United side pull of a 2-0 win against Hull City then did his best to play down expectations.

It was Leeds' first game since a transfer which saw them bring in eight players, four of them in the final 10 days. On-loan winger Manor Solomon was the only debutant in their starting XI, and it was his cross from which Mateo Joseph scored the crucial opener.

As last year's beaten play-off finalists and with a parachute payment to help them, Leeds were many people's favourites for the Championship title when the season kicked off.

But having lost £40m Georginio Rutter since and brought in some less experienced and far less expensive replacements, Farke argued that can no longer be the case – even after what he described as a "perfect home performance".

Reflecting on the window, which closed on Friday night, manager Farke said: "The task was to strengthen us in a few positions and in those positions we have done the business.

"We got the full-back, we got the midfielder, we got two offensive options. You can speak about a traditional No 10 but it was not easy in this market.

"The four players we brought in (last) are all a really good age, 23, 24, 25 – no teenagers but still more or less up the hill in their career, full of energy and wanting to improve.

"I like all their characters, they are desperate to be here and for them it's a big challenge to be involved in such a big club.

HAPPY: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke celebrates victory over Hull City

"They are very interesting players in their potential and their quality.

"We also have to be honest it's not the finished end product.

"(Largie) Ramazani had not had one game in senior (English) football (though he had two seasons in La Liga), (Isaac) Schmidt and (Ao) Tanaka are top players but they have not played in a top league, Manor came after a difficult season after long-term injury.

"It's not like we have individual quality like last season when the opponent is sitting deep and we had the magic of Cree Summerville or Georginio Rutter who in one situation can cut an opponent into pieces.

"We still have work to do so perhaps it's fair to say after so many key players left us, after so many players who were in the league dominating in their position it's fair to say we don't perhaps have the brand any more to be the big favourites in this league because we brought interesting players in but players who are not completely proven and mature at this level and for this it's also too early to praise them.

"They have to deliver in the mid to long-term at this level.

"But we have an exciting group. Right now it's up to me to work with them to get the best out of this group.

"We are far away from being a big favourite."

Nevertheless, he was delighted with the quality his team produced to continue Hull's winless start to the campaign.

"We spoke about a perfect away performance against Sheffield (Wednesday) and it feels like a perfect home performance, especially after a busy week for us," he commented.

"For the group of players it's never easy when you have so many incomings and new faces in the dressing room.

"I'm delighted. For us it's a massive three points and to finish the game with a clean sheet an a very controlled performance, I'm delighted.

"It's very encouraging, good for the mood, good for the table, good for the confidence and good for the new players – at least some of them – to get their first minutes in a successful way and to get used to Elland Road and the emotions.

"Overall I would say it's a perfect finish to August for us.

"All the players who were with us a few days had a good experience.

"For Joel Piroe I'm happy he's off the mark (for the season, scoring the second goal). He showed again what he's capable of with an ice-cold finish when he got the chance. He doesn't need much space to get the finish away and score the goal and it was an important goal to calm the nerves.

"Largie showed glimpses and touches and for me his workrate against the ball was important to help us keep a third clean sheet in a row.

"Ao is a pretty cool player, cool person and cool on the ball. He showed this in the last 10 minutes because we hardly gave the ball away.