Daniel Farke makes bold Leeds United promise as Whites slip off top of Championship table

Daniel Farke declared himself "100 per cent confident" Leeds United will win promotion to the Premier League this season on the weekend they lost the leadership of the Championship.

The Whites manager praised an "almost perfect" performance under difficult circumstances, but two terrible Illan Meslier errors – the second in the sixth added minute – forced him to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Swansea City.

With Sheffield United and Burnley both winning, it left Leeds in the automatic promotion places only on goal difference with seven matches to play.

But Farke put on a positive face afterwards, refusing to point the finger at his goalkeeper, and adamant his team will win promotion one way or another.

He was also relaxed when asked how he would stop the same mental demons that derailed Leeds' promotion push last season striking again.

"It's a different group and I don't have to convince anyone, it's a completely different scenario," he insisted. "Last season there was not one time that we were leading from the front or had a point gap to the others.

"We were in the leading role and if we win our last games, the others can play how they want, we will finish in the top two, due to the fact they (Burnley and Sheffield United) still play against each other (at Turf Moor on Easter Monday) but there's never a guarantee of success.

"We've gone many steps and right now it's the final step, which is always the most difficult one.

DEFIANT: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

"I was in this situation before (winning the title twice with Norwich City) and I know how tricky it is sometimes to lead from the front but I know what is necessary to bring it over the line. We will try everything with our leadership to make sure the lads have the best chance to make the final step.

"If you ask me right now I'm 100 per cent convinced next season we will play in the Premier League. We've got a really good group.

"It hurts today because of this heartbreaking finish but from Tuesday we'll concentrate on an important upcoming week and I'm pretty confident with the mentality we've shown today there will be something to cheer about come May – hopefully soon in May and if not late in May."

Having seen his team win two games late on in February, he was phlegmatic about being on the receiving end of a result-changing goal in stoppage-time.

ERRORS: Goalkeeper Illan Meslier (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

"It's a heartbreaking moment if you concede in such circumstances, in this manner, but it's football," said Farke. "If you want to take part in sport you can't expect the sun is always shining.

"Sometimes you are on the wrong end of it over the course of a long season. Over 46 gamedays we've had great winners in the last moment of the game and the opponent had to suffer exactly like we did today. Away at Sheffield and against Sunderland they felt exactly the same we feel right now.

"If you concede the equaliser in such a manner it's of course heartbreaking.

"You have to suffer a little bit, that's normal, but then we go again."

It was clear who the villain of the game was, but Farke refused to jump to conclusions about Meslier, whose first-half saves included a Josh Tymon penalty, but who dropped the ball at Harry Darling's feet for the Swans' first equaliser, then let a Zan Vipotnik shot through him 10 minutes after Willy Gnonto thought he had won the game with an 86th-minute finish.

"Not right now, straight away after a game, out of the emotions," he said.

"After such a heartbreaking moment I really feel for my lads. I'm far away from sitting here in a press conference or in front of the cameras and punishing a player. We win together, we lose together, we draw together.

