Daniel Farke claimed the mature way his Leeds United players handled a springtime dip in form reminded him of the spirit of squads he once played in.

When the Whites drew four games and lost one out of six either side of the March international break, some supporters had flashbacks to the way they missed automatic promotion in Farke's first season in charge.

Four defeats and only two wins from the last eight games of 2023-24 saw them drop into the Championship play-offs, where they lost to Southampton in the final.

But 12 months on they steadied the ship with four straight wins to secure promotion at the expense of Sheffield United. Now they must match Burnley's results in the final two games to win the title.

Last season Wembley defeat led to key figures Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter exercising release clauses to leave for Premier League clubs. Farke felt the togetherness and selflessness of this season's squad allowed them to overcome their blip.

"Leadership is important but all the praise goes to the players and their mentalities," said the former striker, whose playing career in Germany’s lower leagues ended in 2008.

"We have great character and great spirit in the group, especially when you add into the final stages of the season everyone is thinking a bit about the future, contracts, whatever, but not this group.

"This group is tight together.

LEEDS UNITED: Manager Daniel Farke has detected a togetherness about his promotion-winning squad (Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images)

"They are professional football players and they have to do the job but in this group it feel really special and unique, a reminder of the old days where there is a bunch of friends on the pitch.

"No one is really selfish, they are celebrating even when a competitor for his position has a top performance or scores a goal. Everyone is happy for them.

"They love to repair mistakes and stick together.

"That is also a key reason why in these times we were able to keep our nerves and bring it over the line. This group is pretty special."

THUMBS UP: Manager Daniel Farke is proud of his Leeds United squad (Image: Tony Johnson)

Captain Ethan Ampdau felt belief was the most important thing for Leeds to recover in the run-in.

"We had a spell where we weren't happy with our performances and we had to regroup after that and get back to our levels,” he reflected.

"Thankfully we've done that.

"I'm not sure there was any magic ingredient, it was just getting back to believing in ourselves and not doing anything special, just what we normally do."

If Leeds were to beat play-off-chasing Bristol City (home) and bottom-of-the-table Plymouth Argyle (away) in the final week of the season, they will become the first team in the club's history to win 100 points in any division. Last season – Farke's first in charge – they finished third with 90.

"It's an impressive achievement after 44 gamedays to already be on 94 points," said Farke, who won 94 and 97 points in his Championship-winning seasons with Norwich City.

"It's the best points tally this club has ever had in any season. Also, 89 goals is also right up there with still two games to play.

"It's a little reward for what the lads have done this season – outstanding consistency, outstanding performances, we are so hard to beat and we're scoring goals for fun, creating so many chances.

"If all the goals hadn't been ruled that should have stood we would already be close to 100.

"The lads are playing really well and doing really well.

"The most important thing is always the position in the league and our biggest aim was to get promoted to the Premier League. What we have achieved this season with hard work and really proper football is second to none."