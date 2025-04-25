Daniel Farke on rumours about his Leeds United future and why his next Premier League campaign can be different

Daniel Farke has brushed off speculation about his Leeds United future, and claimed he has nothing to prove as a Premier League manager.

Less than 48 hours after taking Leeds back to the Premier League after two years away, there was speculation the Elland Road club are considering sacking him in light of his terrible top-flight record, as recommended by radio pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor amongst others.

No one from the club's hierarchy has gone public to refute the story – something Farke said was a matter for them – but the manager defended his record of six wins in 49 Premier League matches as Norwich City manager during a yo-yo spell in their history. He also explained why he expects next season to be different.

"It's not surprising," he said of speculation around his future. "I knew for which club I signed, I'm not sure how many managers Leeds United had in the last 20 years (20 different people, including caretakers) but it's a good effort if you last for three months!

NOTHING TO PROVE: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Tony Johnson)

“Once you sign a contract you know there's lots of pressure, noise, expectations. On a weekly basis someone is linked by following you in these footsteps.

"This club is so emotional and so big, journalists who were never here and have never spoken to one person in the club want to report some news. If you want some clicks you sometimes need shock news.

“If you want to sell your opinions you need to come across with something special or strange. The big problem comes if you take it personally or you're distracted or you struggle or suffer or lose self confidence, then you can't lead this club."

The pay-off, though, is a much bigger and richer club than Norwich were when he won the Championship in 2019 and 2021, but with whom he only won 26 Premier League points before being sacked in November 2021, with the Canaries en route to another relegation.

CONVERSATIONS: Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe (Image: Tony Johnson)

Being sure he had a fighting chance of improving on that was a big reason why Farke agreed, after some thought, to manage Leeds two years ago. Although the gulf between the top divisions has widened since he Carrow Road days, he believes he will get that.

But it is not, he insists, about proving anything.

"I’m not thinking about myself I don't really feel I have a point to prove,” he said.

"We (Norwich) were not equipped for the Premier League (in 2019) and not equipped even to win the Championship title but we were able to do this with a little miracle.

STRUGGLES: Daniel Farke had a poor Premier League record at Norwich City (Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

"They said of course we could buy a centre-back and a proper striker but even if we do so we were never ever a team ready for the Premier League and we would need a miracle anyway (to avoid relegation).

"So our decision was we don't want to spend money so we can use the finances from the Premier League to pay for the sins of the past, to pay money back to the banks, to invest in the training ground, the academy and the stadium and to extend the contracts of the young players knowing there's a 99 per cent chance we will go down.

"I said okay, please sign a cheaper coach because I had some proper offers from the top flight, not just in England but the Bundesliga.

"But they said, no, you have to stay because there is just one manager who can help us, who can accept to the outside world that we will probably get relegated and try to create a a miracle. If someone can create a miracle, it's probably you.

"I got the feeling I owed this club a lot because they signed me as a very young manager and their first non-British manager.

"After 29 gamedays we were on 23 points. It was never enough but it was not bad, better than the promoted clubs this season have done spending lots of money.

"Sadly then there was corona(virus), lockdown and after that we had to play without any supporters. Without emotions, the quality shone through."

Leeds still have a title to win with two games left to play. They host Bristol City on Monday before finishing at Plymouth Argyle on May 3 knowing maximum points will see them win the Championship, but anything less could let in Burnley.

But Farke has already began planning for next season, which he insists is about much more than what players the club recruits to step up.

"I last talked with Paraag (Marathe, the chairman) on Thursday evening, already speaking about a few things we want to do with the future," he revealed.

"For no other club than Leeds would I have taken on the (Championship) challenge again but I know what potential this club has and want to achieve what no one has really achieved in the last decades to make us an established Premier League side.

“Everything has to be spot on in the decision-making. Many things have to come together – you have to be ambitious, you need a proper budget or there's no chance.

“You have to make sure you improve every department. We have to invest in the training ground, the staff, the playing squad. There will hopefully be many incomings and quality.

"We want to invest in the stadium. We have to improve every day.