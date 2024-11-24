Daniel Farke on the Leeds United fringe player who inspired dramatic 4-3 win

Leeds United took the chance to go top of the Championship for the first time this season but it was more the thought of winning away and a speech by a fringe player manager Daniel Farke felt inspired their 4-3 win at Swansea City.

It was a dramatic victory, with the hosts equalising in the 90th minute through Florian Bianchini, only for fellow substitute Willy Gnonto to win it a minute later.

Farke thought it was the first time his team had been top of the table under his management – perhaps he was discounting March, when games in hand made the difference – but said afterwards he did not want to overblow the significance in his players' minds after Saturday draws for Sheffield United and Sunderland opened the door for Leeds to take the lead on goal difference.

"With my former club (Norwich City) I twice finished the league in top spot and if I'm honest I'm also just happy when I'm in position one," he said.

"I'm 62 games in charge and I had to wait for this moment and I'm also a bit greedy, if I'm honest.

"I know that it's not important, more important is the points tally at the moment because this league is a marathon and it doesn't mean anything that we are top of the league – just by goal difference, by the way.

"This club has had some tough years and our supporters deserve to have something to cheer about on the long way back to Yorkshire and at least for a few hours to enjoy the feeling of being top of the league.

"(But) we didn't talk about it that much because I didn't want to have an elephant in the room. The players can read the table, they know they will be be top of the league with a win.

"I don't like to not mention it at all to pretend it doesn't matter but we took it normally."

Instead, he claimed it was Josuha Guilavogui who inspired his team.

"The lads were highly motivated to get another away win because we had an excellent away record in the beginning of the the season but the last away games were good performances but not that great in terms of points (three draws and a defeat in the least four," said Farke.

"Before the game Josh Guilagoui – an unbelievable lad – gave a speech to make sure everyone was really on it and he spoke about the importance of winning an away game.

"It tells you a lot if a new incoming who's just been with us a few weeks and has never had a game in the starting line-up took the responsibility to be there with a little speech to inspire the lads.

"This character and this mentality is sometimes more important than the football skills."

As well as Gnonto's winner, Daniel James assisted the first of two Manor Solomon goals, and it was his cross Ben Cabango put through his own net.

Swansea felt at the time Leeds were offside in the build-up to two of their goals, but afterwards their manager Luke Williams admitted it was not the case.

"I've been told by the people who watched them back that they were marginal but onside," said Williams. "They made the reaction just right. On the pitch you can't believe the player is so far clear.