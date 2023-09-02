Daniel Farke pleased with Leeds United's creativity as dogged Sheffield Wednesday shut them out

Daniel Farke was happy with the chances his Leeds United team created against Sheffield Wednesday, and frustrated they did not yield a point.

The Whites totally bossed possession at Elland Road but an Owls team who arrived without a Championship point to their name defended stoically and with great skill to limit them to fewer shots on goal.

Very threatening for the first hour, Leeds seemed to run out of ideas after an hour as the visitors grew in confidence, and the game finished 0-0.

But manager Farke was reluctant to criticise his team too much.

PLUS POINTS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"It feels in the first home games of the season it's always the same story," he said.

"We won each statistic, dominating the game and creating more than enough to win the game but it's just a draw so the over-riding feeling is definitely that we're disappointed.

"We expected to play against a very deep-sitting opponent who defends, gives everything to block each and every shot and is experienced at game management, wasting time a little bit, breaking our rhythm, and we spoke about needing the first goal because this opens up everything.

"I get the feeling my players have created more than enough to win this game if we took our chances in the first half – Georginio Rutter one-on-one against the goalkeeper, Joel Piroe in a perfect shooting position 18 yards out without an opponent, he normally scores in the situation. In the second half Cree Summerville one-on-one with the goalkeeper, Rutter again one-on-one with the goalkeeper tries to go over him, Luke Ayling a free header from six yards, I could go on like this.

"Normally it's more than enough to win a game or two or three games if I'm honest but if you don't find the first goal it's difficult.

"We find it so difficult to find the back of the net with one exception (this season), at Ipswich (which they won 4-3), where there were world-class goals.

"We have the qualities to score. Georginio Rutter at Ipswich away scored a world-class goal and (put in) a world-class performance.

"Today we lacked the quality to bring the quality over the line and sadly this is crucial."

Despite his team looking less potent as the game went on, and Wednesday's threat on the counter-attack growing, Farke limited himself to two substitutions, bringing on recent signings Djed Spence and Glen Kamara for debuts in the final 10 minutes.

He explained why.

"Overall I was pleased with our approach because I got the feeling we created enough," he said.

"To bring Glen and Djed in was a bit risky because their last games were several weeks awayduring pre-season and their fitness levels are not where we wanted them.

"We had them there in case we needed them for a few minutes with Mateo Joseph and Ian Poveda, who had one training session after being out three weeks. Mateo was our for eight weeks and just two training sessions – normally it's not enough to be in the squad.

"But due to our situation we decided to take them for emergency cases.

"I was not tempted to bring them in for one of our offensive players earlier.

"Once we are two weeks further on we will have more options.

"Defensive-wise I didn't see any necessity to change because we had a clean sheet and you can't do better than a clean sheet. I was just hoping my offensive players would find the back of the net to take the three points but it's just a clean sheet and just one point.

"We have to accept the reality."