Leeds United produced their "most complete" performance of the season, according to manager Daniel Farke - although he argued it could have been better still.

No home fan in Elland Road was complaining after watching their side book a place at the Championship play-off final with a dominant 4-0 win over Norwich City. The sides had drawn 0-0 at Carrow Road in the first leg.

With two goals in the first 20 minutes and another before half-time, Leeds rose to the occasion in front of a pumped-up crowd, scoring through Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville.

It was Gruev's first goal for the club, Rutter's first since hernia surgery in March.

"It was one of our most complete performances of the whole season, dominant in possession and so creative to create so many clear-cut chances," he said. "We scored four goals and we should have scored many more if I'm really honest.

"We were in total control apart from one moment from Josh Sargent in the first half (when Illan Meslier saved a one-on-one chance at 2-0)."

Leeds had looked on course for automatic promotion before the March international break, only for a poor run-in to condemn them to the play-offs. Farke explained how his side rebuilt their confidence over the two legs after ending the regular campaign with four defeats in six games.

DELIGHTED: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke at ful-ltime

"It was important at Carrow Road to return to our best defensive behaviour and we transported this into this game, apart from this one scene (with Sargent)," he commented, "then to transport this and add this second step in possession to be good on the ball and play to our principles and to put them to bed.

"Although we were so early in the game 2-0 up Norwich tried to change the running of the game so it was not easy, we had to be really switched on.

"At 4-0 in the second half the game was done.

"Many compliments to my young side, I was a bit concerned if I'm honest because the pressure was a bit on us here at Elland Road after the first game and due to the season we had. To play without Stuart Dallas, Pascal Struijk, Patrick Bamford, Sam and with Daniel James and Conor Roberts just on the way back (from injury) and not ready to play for 90 minutes.

"The lads delivered in a perfect way, pretty smart in their game management. It was pretty impressive for such a young side."