Daniel Farke praises 'relentless' Leeds United for performance that was 'perfect' - well, almost

Daniel Farke hailed a "perfect way" to go into Christmas as “relentless” Leeds United signed off in style at Elland Road for 2024 with a 4-0 win over Oxford United.

Although it took some time for the hosts to fully break the resistance of the visitors, only doubling the early lead Dan James gave them in the 58th minute, there was no question the scoreline was a fair reflection of a game played in weather far from conducive to good football.

Jayden Bogle's goals was followed by strikes by Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon.

Farke called it "A perfect way to start into the Festive days and an important win. An impressive scoreline, an impressive performance.” He added: "Especially during such a busy period and in the circumstances with the storm it was difficult to deliver such a performance so I'm quite delighted with it.

"We could have scored a few more goals in the first half and especially in the second half Largie Ramazani had two great chances to score a couple more but overall it was important for us to return back to the dressing room with a clean sheet – 4-0, three impressive points and also good for the goal difference.

"I'm really happy."

The win was Leeds' ninth in a row at home, and yet such is the high standards being set by Sunderland, Burnley and leaders Sheffield United, they remain in second, three points adrift, after 22 games.

“This league is relentless and if you want to be successful you have to be relentless yourself," said Farke. "So far so good we are there with quite an impressive points tally but it’s not even half time so we know there’s a long road coming up so we have to stay down to earth and humble if we want to have something to cheer about.”

BRIGHT PERFORMANCE: Daniel Farke enjoys Leeds United's comprehensive win with the home fans

Despite all the good things, there were still faults for Farke to pick on, with Oxford limited to only a few chances, but very good quality ones they were unable to take advantage of.

"Even on such a good day there's always something to improve," said Farke. "We forced passes through too tight areas and made the wrong decisions.

"I've worked with (Przemyslaw) Placheta at Norwich, he's lightning quick and good on the counter-attack.

"Although we were in the lead, for them to have two counter-attacks, we could have done better.

"The first five minutes of the second half we could have started a bit more on the front foot and awake but apart from this, the performance was excellent.

"How we were able to create great chances against a deep-sitting block and score the goals was quite impressive.

"Four different goalscorers, many lads who chipped in with assists, overall a pretty good win. Many compliments to the lads today."

Former Sheffield United and Scarborough centre-back Craig Short, taking Oxford’s team with Gary Rowett only appointed as manager on Friday called Leeds “the best (Championship side) I've seen this year, by a long way.”