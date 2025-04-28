Daniel Farke says he was worried about Leeds United after tough week for players – but not him

Daniel Farke said he was relieved to come through such a difficult week for Leeds United – but not, he insisted, for him – in style.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites were 4-0 winners over Bristol City, meaning they will be crowned champions if they win at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, regardless of Burnley's result at home to Millwall.

The result, in front of an Elland Road crowd determined to party, capped off seven days which began with Leeds securing promotion on Easter Monday and continued less than 48 hours later with speculation about Farke's job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German brushed over that, insisting he was more concerned about his side's lack of preparation against a team who knew victory for them would book their place in the Championship play-offs.

"I'm a very proud manager of my boys and all the staff," said a champagne-soaked Farke.

"The week was not the easiest in terms of concentration and focus because the first three or four days we were just concentrated on celebrating. We only return back to professional football training on Friday.

"Normally it's not enough if you face such a good and highly-motivated side like Bristol, sitting in the top six and who need the points and are on a really good run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was a bit worried before the game but I shouldn't have been worried because my lads showed again that they can focus and showed their winning mentality to deliver such a performance under these circumstances.

JUMP TO IT: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"We didn't allow one chance for the opponent during the whole game, we scored four fantastic goals, should have scored way more if I'm really honest.

"It was one of our best performances under these circumstances.

"We were so motivated to finish the season in style with a top performance and top result. I'm pretty proud we were able to deliver again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Farke – who received a standing ovation and had his name sung on numerous occasions – was dismissive of how difficult it was for him personally.

GLITTERING NIGHT: Leeds United players celebrate promotion to the Premier League (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"For me personally it was not difficult, it was just difficult because we had so much celebration and enjoyed it so much and the players were not focussed on the game until Friday, just three days to prepare – thank God it was enough," he said.

"I'm a very happy man, no one has to be worried about me.

"I'm just enjoying this moment and I feel pretty proud with what we have done over the last two years, together with all the people behind the scenes who are so important and helped to rebuild this group.

"We have clear principles and values of how we want to work and play what we want to stand for as Leeds United.

"I'm pretty proud it comes together this way.

"It was a pretty proud week."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Leeds know that if they match Burnley's result when they play at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, they will be champions.

"We would be silly if we didn't say that was our target at the beginning of the season," said captain Ethan Ampadu.