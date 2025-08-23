As the big-money midfielders started to arrive at Elland Road this summer, the unglamorous but effective Ilia Gruev could have been forgiven for wondering if his time in West Yorkshire was up.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Bulgarian could have a big role for Leeds United at Arsenal on Saturday after a ringing endorsement from his manager, Daniel Farke.

The Gunners have invested heavily in talent – especially attacking players – this summer to try and turn themselves from Premier League bridesmaids to champions for the first time in 22 years. This week forward Eberechi Eze became their latest addition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So Leeds' holding midfielder will have an important job at Ashburton Grove, and unfortunately for them, their first choice – captain Ethan Ampadu – is missing with a knee injury set to keep him out until after September’s international break.

Farke talked up the ability of summer additions Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff, signed for eight-figure fees from Hoffenheim and Newcastle United, to play there but the most likely deputy is Gruev.

The Bulgarian replaced Ampadu when he finally succumbed to the injury in Monday's 1-0 win over Everton. He did so with unfussy efficiency at the base of the Whites’ remodeled three-man midfield.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Arsenal, his manager went as far as to say Gruev was unfortunate not to have started Leeds’ first game back in the Premier League after a two-year absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ilia Gruev is one of the key members of our squad," stressed Farke. "He has never disappointed us since we signed him.

UNDER-RATED: Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"He is not the spotlight signing but he's a key player for all of us in the first season but also last season.

"He's never that much in the spotlight but for the team he's an unbelievably important player. This has never changed since I started planning for the Premier League.

"He has proven this in pre-season.

"It was one of the toughest decisions to leave him out of the starting line-up on the first gameday because he would have deserved to be in the line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BIG FAN: Daniel Farke values Ilia Gruev highly (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"If you look at the pre-season games, there was not one game when he has not delivered.

"He did not put a foot wrong and was always available, he always had a good workload."

Gruev was a crucial part of the Leeds squad in his maiden campaign in English football, a regular in the side beaten in the 2024 Championship play-off final.

A badly-timed injury which allowed Ao Tanaka to flourish in his absence made last season harder for him, but once he returned to full fitness, Farke still showed his trust in Gruev in crucial matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DEBUT? New Leeds United forward Noah Okafor (Image courtesy of Leeds United)

And he was keen to point out what the 25-year-old brings off the field as well as on it.

"As a manager you are always pretty blessed if you have a character like Ilia," he said. "We are all happy to have him.

"For me it was never in doubt that he would play a key role for us in the Premier League – perhaps not in every fantasy team of a supporter but Premier League football is quite often reality, it's not fantasy football.

"In reality Ilia Gruev is always important."

When it comes to leadership, though, Farke wants replacing Ampadu to be a collective effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre-back Pascal Struijk will wear the captain's armband in teatime kick-off but others will be expected to weigh in whether they play in north London or not.

Farke was glowing about Struijk's contribution to Monday's clean sheet.

"He was outstanding, a top performance," commented his manager. "He was like a colossus in the defence, he won many headers and was also very good on the ball, very good in the build-up.

"He was aggressive defending forward, good leadership. Last season he was an outstanding player for us and he's proven he's a big leader in the dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But nowadays it's not just up to one player, you need a core group who lead and every player has to show responsibility.

"We have got a good group of leaders and some of them are not always playing or in the squad.

"I think about or other defensive options, like (summer signings) Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, who are top characters.

"Although they were not involved (on Monday) they were important in the dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dominic (Calvert-Lewin) has experience of nearly 250 Premier League games so with his confidence and maturity when he speaks to a younger player it's quite important.

"We have a good group in these terms, perhaps not in the old-fashioned day when there was one big leader who leads the group.

"Nowadays it's a bit more of a core group but I'm pretty blessed to have such a good group together."

Leeds are set to include winger Noah Okafor, who joined from AC Milan on Thursday in a deal which could be worth up to £18m. After good performances from Willy Gnonto and Daniel James in the win over Everton, the Nigerian-born Swiss international may have to make his debut from the substitutes’ bench.