Daniel Farke says Leeds United are owed around six points in this season’s Premier League, but believes they will get them back over the course of the campaign if they continue to play the same way.

The Whites have eight points as the division goes into the October international break after seven matches per team.

Afterwards, Farke argued Leeds ought to have beaten Thomas Frank's side, who became the first visiting team to take three points from Elland Road since Burnley in mid-September 2024, 24 home games previously.

NEARLY: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke watches his side go close against Tottenham Hotspur (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

The Leeds manager also felt his side should have beaten Bournemouth the previous week, rather than drawing 2-2, and that they ought to have drawn with Fulham last month, rather than losing 1-0. Those three games alone would contribute an extra six points.

He also felt his side were better than Newcastle United when they drew 0-0 at Elland Road in August.

But Farke is confident it can turn.

"Over the mid- and long-term I'm a big believer that it's really equal," he argued in an upbeat post-match press conference.

SITTING PRETTY: Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus (right) celebrates his winning goal with Rodrigo Bentancur (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

"I'm also pretty sure there is sometimes a game where we (will) win a point luckily. We've not won one point so far luckily, but we've lost not one, but I would say really at least six points a bit unluckily.

"So it's not in the short-term period, especially not in the beginning of the season as a new promoted side, but if you deliver the mature performances we have so far, then I'm pretty sure it will also even out – (although) perhaps not as much in comparison to a really mature top team.

"It won't go like this, that you never win a point luckily and you're always on the unlucky side."

Farke saw plenty of positives despite goals from Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus overriding a first goal at Elland Road for Noah Okafor.

Joe Rodon hit a post for Leeds at 0-0, Dominic Calvert-Lewin failed to score good chances either side of playing an important part in Okafor's equaliser, and Sean Longstaff's long-range shots failed to hit the target.

"Apart from this (result), I have to say just many compliments, nearly congratulations to the lads for this performance," he told the media afterwards.

"After this game I would be normally disappointed even with a draw, not even to speak about a loss.

"We were the better side in all aspects. We had more possession, we had more passes, we had more expected goals, we had more shots, we had more shots on target, we had more big chances created, we had more big chances missed, we had more corners.

"In each of the aspects, we were the better side, but football is decided by goals.

"We missed too many of the good chances in the first half and the second half and we allowed ourselves in each half one clumsy loss of the ball (the first leading to Tel’s goal, the second Kudus’).