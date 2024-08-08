Daniel Farke surprised by Leeds United team news for Championship opener

Even Daniel Farke is surprised to have a fully-fit squad for the opening game of the Championship season with Jayden Bogle fit to make his competitive debut.

Leeds United host Portsmouth in the 12.30pm game.

Former Sheffield United right-back Bogle was the biggest new signing of the window – £10m Joe Rodon cost more but was on loan last season.

He picked up a minor injury in the final game of pre-season, at home to Valencia, but has recovered.

"Everyone is available, it's good news," said manager Farke. "I've rarely had this situation in my life as a manger where for the first game (of the season) everyone is fit and ready to go.

"We've worked pretty hard so I'm a bit surprised because when you work that hard you sometimes have little muscle injuries or whatever.

"Credit to our physios, our sports scientists and to all the players because they behaved in a pretty professional way.

"We were also a bit lucky there were no contact injuries in the last game, no major things – a dead leg for Jayden Bogle but he's ready to go. All the players under contract at the moment are available so it's good news."

Having finished third in the division last season and lost the play-off final, Leeds will be expected to win automatic promotion this time, but Farke has no issue with that.