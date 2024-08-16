Daniel Farke vows to put Leeds United back in 'driving seat' after losing Georginio Rutter

Daniel Farke has vowed to get Leeds United out of the compromising positions which forced them to sell Georginio Rutter to Brighton and Hove Albion whilst refusing to blame others for them.

At the time of going to press the sale was still to be completed but Farke revealed Rutter said his goodbyes at Thorp Arch on Thursday.

Selling Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotpsur for £40m in June allowed Leeds to get on a level footing with regards to financial fair play and reject two Brighton bids for Rutter, bought from Hoffenheim for £35m in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But once Brighton hit Rutter's £40m release clause – hours before it expired at midnight on Wednesday – Leeds were powerless, like when West Ham United triggered Crysencio Summerville's £25m clause.

Leeds having to stand by as their best players were picked off was a theme last summer, when Jack Harrison, Robin Koch, Max Wober, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente and Marc Roca left on loan. Although Leeds initially disputed the fine print of Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra's clauses both joined Bournemouth.

Farke is determined to restore power to his club, even if it means missing out on top players as he looks for a full-back, central midfielder and replacements for Rutter and Summerville before the transfer window closes on August 30.

One thing Leeds did at least do well was set a deadline which gave time for the search. Farke refused to say if all release clauses had now expired this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't speak about other contracts and I don't want to make other clubs aware of it but the situation 12 months ago was really difficult," he said. "There was a clause in more or less every contract. We have completely changed the philosophy.

RELEASED: Brighton and Hove Albion have activated a clause in Georginio Rutter's Leeds United contract

"If you have a relegation battle you have to make decisions under pressure so I don't want to blame anyone but as long as I'm responsible we'll make contracts where our hands are not tied and we don't give control away because Leeds United is a pretty proud club and I think we should always be in control of the contracts.

"If it means a player with quality doesn't come to us, we'll do without the player. We just want players who are fully committed and don't have a back door to quit.

"As contracts are running out and being terminated and new players with new contracts come in, this will be less and less of a problem.

"For the short-term, I'm not too concerned about contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CRITICISM: But Daniel Farke defended Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe

"Until the incomings we have to fight perhaps with a bit less quality and numbers and hopefully when the window closes we are in a stronger position."

With the sale compounded by a disappointing start to the season – six goals conceded in drawing with Portsmouth and being knocked out of the League Cup by Middlesbrough – the board have come in for criticism with Farke rather generously absolving chairman Paraag Marathe of blame despite him having been vice-chairman when the relevant deals were signed.

Banking money for Rutter is a false economy. The cost of replacing him will go up now clubs are aware Leeds have funds and a desperate need, and the big money-spinner is promotion to the Premier League.

"I signed a contract here because I want to bring this club back to the Premier League and I know how ambitious our people are, especially Paraag Marathe," said Farke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No one after our financial issues were solved with some early business was keen to sell Georgie to earn some money.

"We tried everything to convince him but you have to stick to what the club has signed in the past. It has nothing to do with our current chairman, our current owners, our current board.

"We have to rebuild in a few positons but we'll do this pretty ambitiously.