IT HAS become a theme of recent Leeds United press conferences that manager Daniel Farke stresses his unwavering confidence in promotion to the Premier League.

"One hundred per cent convinced" has joined "flag in the wind", "crunchtime" and "fight with a knife between the teeth" as favourite Farkeisms as he doubles down on his boldness.

But you do not have to look far beneath the surface to see doubts.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been jettisoned, dropped for two mistakes too many against Swansea City. Whether Leeds go up or stay in the Championship, it feels like the end.

So good as Leeds put themselves into title contention, Manor Solomon has run "a bit dry", according to his manager. His missing a "golden chance" to win it was emblematic of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Luton Town.

It would be less of a biggie were it not for Largie. Farke preferred rarely-used defender Issac Schmidt from the bench, saying: "I was not really 100 per cent happy with all the last performances of Largie (Ramazani) in terms of maturity in the duels."

Willy Gnonto was needed in the hole because for the first time since August, and despite his goal against Swansea, Brenden Aaronson was dropped for a league game. His form before the international break cost him his place in Team America, and would have done at club level had Gnonto been fit enough to start against the Swans.

But Gnonto was subbed just after the hour having made only one contribution of note, when he lost possession for Luton's goal.

ERROR: Leeds United's Ao Tanaka (Image: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire)

Leeds won it back only for Ao Tanaka, one of their best players this season, to be outmuscled even more comprehensively by Elijah Adebayo than Gnonto was by Liam Walsh.

When Adebayo crossed, Leeds' back four had been drawn towards the ball, leaving Isaiah Jones free at the back post to score.

"In possession he still plays good passes and he's still there in the duels but in a few decisive moments he did not make a perfect decision," admitted Farke of Tanaka.

"The last game he gave an unnecessary corner away and there was the one-on-one before the second goal. On Saturday he under-estimated the situation a little.

QUIET: Willy Gnonto (Image: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire)

"I don't have the feeling he's tired. It just feels like for him it's just perhaps a bit of a patchy period."

A calf injury means Joe Rothwell is rushing just to play again this season. Used in 10 of 12 league matches after his injury, Ilia Gruev has not had a kick in the last three.

Farke's whole schtick, especially at "crunchtime", is to play it cool, wary of a club which is always emotional, sometimes over-emotional.

The point Daniel James' brilliant curling finish ultimately secured was, he stressed – contrary to perceived wisdom – a good one.

COMPOSED: Goalkeeper Karl Darlow (Image: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire)

That calmness normally means when a player he trusts is going through a tough spell, they get time to find their feet.

"The answer for (Solomon) is to work even harder on the training pitch," he said.

"In the first (start) back (after injury) I don't expect he runs the whole game for us," he said of Gnonto.

Tanaka needs to be "perhaps a bit luckier in the decisive moments."

Patience is thinner now, with only six games to secure automatic promotion. Farke may be exuding confidence about the play-offs, but his club's fanbase is nervy about a format which has never had a happy ending.

"You don't have to pay too much attention to man-management," he said. "You are always a bit more ruthless when it comes down to the final games because you also want players on the pitch who have a good momentum. You have to rely a bit more on the mature players.

SRUPRISE SUBSTITUTE: Leeds United's Isaac Schmidt (right) (Image: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire)

"In the last period of the season you always are a bit more ruthless."

Leeds need to show that on the pitch, stopping counter-attacks like the one Jones scored from, taking chances like the one James laid on a plate for Solomon. He shot wide of the goal Thomas Kaminski was running back across to protect.

They also need leaders. Their captain, Ethan Ampadu is fit again, but will need time to get back to his best.

Patrick Bamford’s appearance from the bench was his first since New Year's Day. When James picked up Joe Rodon's headed clearance and found him, his shot was saved.

Pascal Struijk limped down the tunnel in a protective boot after being substituted.

Leeds are the Championship’s most talented team, and Sheffield United's defeat a couple of hours later plus their Easter Monday date at Burnley means if the Whites win out from here, they are promoted.

If only we could be as confident as Farke looks – above the surface.

Luton Town: Kaminski; Makosso, McGuinness, Bell; Jones (Nelson 77), Clark, Aasgaard, Walsh, (Fanne 77) Doughty (Nordas 77); Morris, Adebayo (Chong 59). Unused substitutes: Naismith, Burke, Alli, Krul, Bowler.

Leeds United: Darlow; Bogle (Byram 87), Rodon, Struijk (Wober 87), Firpo; Tanaka, Ampadu; James, Gnonto (Bamford 62), Solomon (Schmidt 87); Piroe (Aaronson 78). Unused substitutes: Meslier, Ramazani, Guilavogui, Gruev.