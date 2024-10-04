Daniel Farke's heartbreak and pride after 'horrendous' Illan Meslier error costs Leeds United huge victory

Daniel Farke said he was both heartbroken and proud after Leeds United let two points slip through their fingers in a dramatic finish to their game at Sunderland.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was in time added on to added time when Illan Meslier came out for a harmless Alan Browne flick like a batsman coming down the wrong line to a spinner. The ball bounced past him and into the net for a 2-2 draw.

"I've no explanation," said the Leeds manager afterwards, a wry smile wrapped around his face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I worked for 30 years in professional football nd believe me I've won and lost many points in the last seconds – lucky and unlucky – but I've not experienced something like this.

"The game was over, the goalkeeper takes the ball into his hands, arms, whatever, time is over, the referee bows the whistle and it's the perfect away performance, an excellent game from our side.

"To lose the points in this way is heart-breaking, it's horrendous, so sad disappointing for our lads.

"I feel for my lads because they've done more or less everything right after such a difficult time for them and for our supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were again excellent. We had a really difficult week in terms of three games in six days and we had to deal with so many awful long-term injuries to key players.

MIXED FEELINGS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, left with Sunderland coach Regis le Bris

"More or less the last guys who were there had to play this game but we played against an excellent side who had just won at home, no other team had scored so far against them (at the Stadium of Light in the league).

"To lose two points in the last moment of the game this way is heartbreaking.

"It's tough to take. It feels a bit like a loss. Before the game I would have said an away draw at Sunderland was a really good result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But as much as it hurts myself it's the proudest day of the season because of how the lads delivered under such difficult circumstances, it was excellent.

"After eight minutes we were down (to a Chris Rigg goal). The whole stadium was buzzing and you could feel an excellent side was playing with confidence. We were in total control of the game at half-time, we scored an excellent goal, created chances, (in the) second half we were rock solid against the ball and didn't allow them one chance.

"I don't think there was much in terms of expected goals in the second half.

"Yes, we missed perhaps the third goal to bury the game but in terms of defending everything was really excellent then this happens. I've no explanation. Perhaps it was written in the stars."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds, who lost Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to serious injuries in the week leading up to the game and sent Max Wober for surgery having tried to avoid it, had kept Sunderland at arm's length once Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo had turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead, with both goals created by Willy Gnonto.

Farke was asked if he had spoken to Meslier about the decisive moment.

"After such a situation you don't have to speak," said the German. "No one wants to hear any words.

"He doesn't need an explanation.

"Pascal Struijk said the ball bounced and jumped in a completely the other direction from the pitch because there was a mark on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't tell you if that was the case because I was not on the pitch and I've not watched the footage right now.

"Pascal had probably the best position and he says he's never experienced something like this. If it was like this it was unbelievably unlucky.

"I would also struggle to find a different explanation for how the ball got past Illan but in this moment we don't have to talk to Illan. He was more or less in tears.

"We just give him a hug and leave him alone. We can speak to him in a few days."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland coach Regis le Bris worked with Meslier in youth football.

"I like this boy, I like him as a goalkeeper as well," he said. "Anyone on the pitch can make a mistake but for a goalkeeper or a striker when you make a mistake the consequences are very important."