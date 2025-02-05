Daniel Farke's praise for Leeds United after win at Coventry City - but also a warning and what Frank Lampard had to say about Championship leaders

LEEDS United chief Daniel Farke was delighted with the result if not the conversion rate on a night when his side produced another very strong performance en route to a 2-0 win at fellow form side Coventry City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United moved five points clear at the Championship summit, thanks to first-half goals from Joel Piroe - his 13th of the campaign - and Jayden Bogle, but passed up a host of opportunities to register another big victory after Saturday’s 7-0 slaying of Cardiff.

Farke’s side extended their unbeaten sequence to 14 games in all competitions and have now not conceded a goal in six matches since January 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke, whose side turn their attentions to FA Cup business at home to Millwall this weekend, said: "Overall, it was a great result and a really important three points.

TOO GOOD: Leeds United for Coventry City as Joel Piroe, left, celebrates his opener with Brenden Aaronson.

"Coventry is a pretty hard place to come and they were top of the form table in the last five games and to come here and fully deserve the win was quite impressive.

"I was happy with the pressing and counter-pressing and the way we dominated the game was really good.

"But we were also quite wasteful and have to be much more efficient when we play such a strong home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being critical, we lacked a bit of cutting edge and missed too many one on ones against a really good side and it could have been costly.

Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard (right) ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Coventry Building Society Arena. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

"We have to bury the game before anything can happen. We could have had a better goal difference and on a different night, it could be costly.

"But I can’t criticise the top-class performance (too much).

"It was far from perfect, but a very good performance. So I can’t be too moody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry boss Frank Lampard was given plenty of stick from the big Leeds following in the second half, but acknowledged the quality of the visitors after admitting his play-off chasing Sky Blues side, who were chasing a fifth straight triumph were second best.

He added: "Overall, they are a fantastic team with lots of talent and speed and are well coached with Premier League experience in the team. I was really, really impressed with them.

"Sometimes, you have to praise a team who do well and they did well from the first minute.

"In their position, they have got a great chance.

"They are a strong team and deserved to win the game and sometimes, you have to accept the fact, but understand it should not halt our momentum and thought process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes, you learn things in these defeats and they showed themselves on a different level.