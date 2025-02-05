Daniel Farke's praise for Leeds United after win at Coventry City - but also a warning and what Frank Lampard had to say about Championship leaders
United moved five points clear at the Championship summit, thanks to first-half goals from Joel Piroe - his 13th of the campaign - and Jayden Bogle, but passed up a host of opportunities to register another big victory after Saturday’s 7-0 slaying of Cardiff.
Farke’s side extended their unbeaten sequence to 14 games in all competitions and have now not conceded a goal in six matches since January 4.
Farke, whose side turn their attentions to FA Cup business at home to Millwall this weekend, said: "Overall, it was a great result and a really important three points.
"Coventry is a pretty hard place to come and they were top of the form table in the last five games and to come here and fully deserve the win was quite impressive.
"I was happy with the pressing and counter-pressing and the way we dominated the game was really good.
"But we were also quite wasteful and have to be much more efficient when we play such a strong home side.
"Being critical, we lacked a bit of cutting edge and missed too many one on ones against a really good side and it could have been costly.
"We have to bury the game before anything can happen. We could have had a better goal difference and on a different night, it could be costly.
"But I can’t criticise the top-class performance (too much).
"It was far from perfect, but a very good performance. So I can’t be too moody.”
Coventry boss Frank Lampard was given plenty of stick from the big Leeds following in the second half, but acknowledged the quality of the visitors after admitting his play-off chasing Sky Blues side, who were chasing a fifth straight triumph were second best.
He added: "Overall, they are a fantastic team with lots of talent and speed and are well coached with Premier League experience in the team. I was really, really impressed with them.
"Sometimes, you have to praise a team who do well and they did well from the first minute.
"In their position, they have got a great chance.
"They are a strong team and deserved to win the game and sometimes, you have to accept the fact, but understand it should not halt our momentum and thought process.
"Sometimes, you learn things in these defeats and they showed themselves on a different level.
"It was a tough game and we wanted to win it. Leeds are in a great moment and are a strong team and you have to take it on the chin a little bit.”