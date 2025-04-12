Daniel Farke hailed a "priceless three points" for Leeds United as they beat Preston North End whilst Championship title rivals Sheffield United were losing for the third game running.

With four games to play, Leeds are only top on goal difference from Burnley.

But more importantly, their 2-1 win over Preston, combined with Sheffield United's surprise 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle opened up a five-point gap to third place. The Blades are at Burnley on Easter Monday.

Preston quickly equalised Manor Solomon's fourth-minute goal but from there on Leeds dominated the game. But their failure to add to Jayden Bogle's 13-minute strike, despite a string of chances for Joel Piroe in particular, kept the result in doubt until the final whistle.

That, plus the news from Home Park made an important victory all the sweeter.

"It feels pretty good after an exhausting week with three difficult games, two difficult away games and a complicated game against Preston," said Farke, whose side fell out of the automatic promotion places when they drew 10-1 at Luton Town seven days earlier.

The Blades have suffered three defeats since.

"It was a priceless three points for us, a really good performance," reflected Farke.

PRICELESS: Daniel Farke acknowledges the crowd after Leeds United's 2-1 win over Preston North End (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"We could have made the game a lot easier for ourselves of course by using a few of the chance. It must be one of the highest expected goals games for us during the entire season.

"Normally we should have scored six or seven today but nevertheless it was a priceless three points and it feels pretty good."

What most pleased Farke, twice a Championship-winning manager with Norwich City, was the way his side struck a balance between energy and calmness against an away side who came to play football, rather than simply bank players behind the ball as away teams often do at Elland Road.

"We were on it, the fire was burning. and we started on the front foot," said Farke. "Perhaps in one situation we were not switched on against the ball, they equalised (through Kaine Kesler-Hayden in the sixth minute) but didn't disturb us. We just kept coming.

MISSES: Joel Piroe was unable to put the game to bed (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"We scored a fantastic second goal.

"In the first half we could have scored the third goal with the chances for Brenden (Aaronson), Willy (Gnonto) and Joel (who hit the post) and against the ball there were one or two scenes where we could have been more on it in the first half.

"In the second half we were on a top level but if you don't score the third goal and you miss this crazy amount of chances, you always have to be switched on because Preston played with freedom and they are a very physical side, always dangerous with set-pieces.

"We didn't allow them to play much in our half but with one or two situations you are always a bit nervous thinking they could find the equaliser.

"I think it was crucial we returned to our best behaviour against the ball. They had one chance where Karl (Darlow) made a really good save (from Ben Whiteman) but apart from this and perhaps one free-kick situation when Karl wanted to create a bit of suspense (punching the ball outside his area).

"It summed our spirit up today. Brenden cleared it in the wall (from the Whiteman free-kick) and everyone celebrated like a goal.

"We played pretty spirited but not over the line.

"We were cool in the head and composed."

Leeds were without the injured Daniel James and Joe Rothwell, who are struggling to return for the Easter games against Oxford United (away on Good Friday) and Stoke City (Monday).

"It will definitely be a tight race for (James) and also for Joe Rothwell for the Easter weekend, at the moment it's perhaps more realistic to be available after the Easter weekend for the last two games," said Farke.

"Of course our medical department are doing everything to make them available even before because it's the crunchtime period.

"If it really works out it would be a great boost but at the moment I plana bit more with the players I had available today."

Preston’s Paul Heckingbottom – a former Leeds manager but also the last Sheffield United boss – stressed the importance of Easter Monday in the equation.