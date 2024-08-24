Daniel Farke's transfer hope for 'ambitious' Leeds United - who line up move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder
After a tough start to the season – compounded by the loss of a third marquee player in Georginio Rutter – Leeds got their season up and running with an impressive 2-0 victory at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.
It ended a relieving couple of days for United, who secured the signing of winger Largie Ramazani from Spanish side UD Almeria on Wednesday night, with their next target being Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Manor Solomon, who is set to undergo a medical this weekend. The Israeli international is set to join on loan.
Farke, who included youngsters Sam Chambers, James Debayo and Charlie Crew on the bench at Hillsborough, said: "We definitely need a few more signings if we want to be ambitious because with a squad of 12 and 13 senior players and a handful of players who have rarely 20 games under their belt, for this ambitious club and emotional club to be successful in a long Championship season, it’s not possible.
"We have a good group to build on, that’s what we have shown. But we definitely need a few additions and this will also happen over the upcoming days.
"At the beginning of the season, you rarely have injuries with one or two missing from the first-team players and sometimes, it’s a struggle to fill the bench.
"Of course, it is not ideal, adding to a situation where there’s 46 games and even one more cup competition. You won’t expect there will be one or two players not available, there will be more in a really difficult Championship season.
"For that, we definitely need to add a few numbers. But I also have to hand compliments to my lads. We had a 16-year-old Sam Chambers on the bench and many players involved who had rarely 20 senior games and I am really happy and Alex Cairns was involved for the first time and it was not a gift.”
United produced an accomplished performance from front to goal with a goal in each half from Brenden Aaronson and Dan James securing three richly-deserved points on a night when Willy Gnonto, operating in a deep central role, caused a lot of problems.
Farke added: "It has been really difficult circumstances for us at the beginning of the season with all our outgoings, so I am pretty happy for the boys to take the next step.
"It was definitely our best performance of the season and the next step forward and nearly the perfect performance of the season. It was nearly the perfect away performance, I have to say and I am pretty pleased.
"More or less from the start, we were able to dominate the game.
"We were good at defending against West Brom, but our possession didn’t look great and we wanted to make the next step forward. I think we played pretty brave and dominant.
"They were one of the best in-form sides. We, in 2024, are the side who have won the most points in the Championship and if I am not totally wrong, Sheffield Wednesday is the runner-up."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.