DANIEL FARKE insists that Leeds United are on ‘the right path’ and retains total ‘trust’ in the decision making of the Elland Road hierarchy ahead of a critical 2024-25 season for the club.

Leeds are coming to terms with the stark realisation that they will play Championship football for a second successive campaign after missing out on the chance of an instant return to the Premier League following a shattering loss to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley.

The result will have major financial ramifications for Leeds, who face the prospect of sanctioning some key sales with the club still having £79m in existing transfer instalments to pay.

In 2023-24, Leeds’s first year of parachute payments following relegation from the top flight, they received 55 per cent of the amount paid to Premier League clubs - around £45m.

Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto is embraced by manager Daniel Farke (right) after defeat in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire.

Next season, that will drop to 45 per cent - and should they fail to get promoted in 2024-25, they would fall dramatically to 20 per cent, accentuating the need for the club to go up in the next campaign.

The future of a host of players loaned out last season including Jack Harrison, Brendon Aaronson, Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen and Max Wober remains unclear. Harrison has been linked with a permanent move to Everton.

While any sales could help improve the financial shortfall, the expectation is that Leeds will have to cash in on some of their leading lights from 23-24 to help balance the books.

Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto are widely perceived to be two players who would not want to stay in the Championship next season, while there is highly likely to be considerable interest in star asset Archie Gray.

Farke says that the club had made contingency plans in the event of failing to be promoted on Sunday and they will now be acted upon.

Stressing that he has full belief in the project at Elland Road under owners 49ers Enterprises, Farke said: “I totally trust this club.

"I totally trust also the key people because my experiences since I sign the contract was, after a difficult start (last summer) with the (player) exit clauses that we had to suffer until more or less September, this club is totally on the right path.

“Yes, it is always a bit difficult when you don’t know at the end of May exactly in which league you are because of different scenarios.

“For sure, it's always a bit tricky, but in the background we’ve prepared a lot. There will be lots of work to do also over the upcoming weeks, that's definite for sure.

"I am not sure if everything (with the squad for next season) will be ready by pre season, but once the new season starts, we will definitely be prepared.”

Bringing in some more top-level Championship experience to compliment the club’s younger players is likely to be a thrust of recruitment, with Farke also admitting that his side badly missed the injured Patrick Bamford on Sunday.

